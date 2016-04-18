Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 8:06 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

At-Risk Teens to Showcase Growing Confidence at AHA! Sing it Out! Event

By Julia Rodgers for AHA! | updated logo | April 18, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

A dozen teenagers will take the stage one-by-one to sing rock ’n’ roll cover songs Sunday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. for “Sing it Out!,” a joyful and inspiring program of AHA!, a nonprofit organization that fosters social and emotional intelligence in adolescents.

Now in its 12th year, the event will take place at the Deckers Brands Rotunda located at 250 Coromar Drive in Goleta.

Rock musician Tina Schlieske and her band, Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles with Sister Laura, will back up the high school students, who have been practicing for months to overcome their fear and show their courage by belting out a tune.

“This is the most uplifting family show of the year,” said Dr. Jennifer Freed, co-founder of AHA! “More than ever, Sing it Out! represents what we can be as a community. Teens defeat their fears, and adults embrace the teens. Everyone comes together that night to say yes to heart, courage, conviction and possibility.”

AHA! serves approximately 4,000 teens in the Santa Barbara area year-round with both in-school and after-school programs in all the area public high schools. Its main purpose is to teach social and emotional intelligence such as empathy, initiative, team building, resiliency, problem solving and emotional management.

The curriculum is based on a mentorship model, with one or more facilitators always present for every six teens. All programs are funded by donations, and no teen is turned away for lack of funds.

AHA! has been the focus of a lot of attention lately: The New York Times recently wrote an article highlighting the success of AHA! and similar programs; Freed was featured in a profile in Goop.com, a lifestyle blog curated by Gwyneth Paltrow; and a film crew has been following AHA! to create a documentary about how the organization changes lives.

Tickets for Sing It Out! are $25 for adults and $10 for students under the age of 18. VIP tickets are $125 and include food, drinks and preferred seating.

Gourmet taco truck fare and beverages will be available for purchase during a reception that starts at 6 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

— Julia Rodgers represents AHA!

 
