At SEE International Fundraiser, Art is Medium for Restoring Sight

By Stephen Bunnell for SEE International | May 29, 2018 | 1:40 p.m.

SEE International is joining the Abstract Art Collective (AAC) for the 4th Annual ArtSEE fundraiser. Opening reception is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 10, and closing reception is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Both are free events.

The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center will host the juried exhibit and additional art sale, to benefit SEE’s global cause of eliminating avoidable blindness worldwide.

ArtSEE features a 100-piece grid wall display of original 10-inch-square abstract artworks, created and donated by AAC members and offered for sale at $100 each on a first-come, first-choose basis. All proceeds from grid wall sales will be donated to SEE International.

Also on display is a juried exhibition of larger abstract works by AAC members. The juror for the exhibit is Kerry Methner, editor/publisher at Community Voice: Santa Barbara. Twenty-five percent of sales from the juried pieces will be donated to benefit the JCC.

The ArtSEE exhibit includes a range of abstract media: painting, assemblage/collage, printmaking, photography and digital art.

Abstract art encompasses as many processes as there are artists. One artist may work in an intuitive arc, not knowing how a piece will begin or end. Another may have a defined concept and the artwork is not finished until that concept is expressed to their satisfaction.

The juried exhibit and 10-by-10 grid wall art sale will be ongoing during the exhibition.

For regular viewing hours, the Jewish Community Center is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fridays. For best visiting hours, call 957-1115.

SEE International is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical and educational services by volunteer ophthalmic surgeons to restore sight and give the gifts of hope, opportunity and independence to disadvantaged blind individuals worldwide.

Since 1974, SEE has treated more than 4 million men, women and children, and performed more than half a million sight-restoring surgeries. For more, visit www.seeintl.org.

The Abstract Art Collective is a group of Santa Barbara-area community members who organized in 2011 to exhibit their abstract artwork in an all-abstract environment.

The 100-plus member group supports a range of media and adheres to a definition of abstract art that includes conceptual work where some forms may be recognizable. For information on joining the collective or for announcements about exhibits, visit www.abstractartcollective.com.

Art at the JCC is a program of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. It is designed to provide Central Coast and other artists from all disciplines the opportunity to bring their work to the Santa Barbara community.

Because art is a universal language, its programs cross all boundaries of religion, race, gender and age, and strive to maintain communication. Its mission is to promote identification and connectedness to the Jewish community and the community at large.

Visit https://jewishsantabarbara.org/art-at-the-jcc.

— Stephen Bunnell for SEE International.

 

