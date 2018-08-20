At St. Mary of Assumption School, Learn What Happens to Child’s Brain on Electronics

St. Mary of the Assumption School will host a free community event with nationally known expert Ann Anzalone on the impact of electronics on a child’s brain and techniques to ensure their success, 6 p.m. Aug. 21, at 424 E. Cypress St., Santa Maria.

Anzalone will discuss how children respond to electronics; its role in rewiring the brain; and how to help kids succeed. She will provide parents tools to help them develop their child’s thinking skills enabling better learning by emphasizing movement.

The presentation, which is part of St. Mary’s School’s continuing series to support parents, with be in the school’s multipurpose facility.

“We join a partnership with parents when they entrust us to educate their children,” said Michelle Cox, principal for St. Mary of the Assumption School.

“As part of our parent-teacher-student team, we feel it is important to also educate parents and provide them tools that will help their children learn,” Cox said.

A graduate instructor at Wright State University, Anzalone is a consultant and recognized expert on communication skills, community building, learning styles, cooperative learning, study skills, and stress management.

She has presented at more than a dozen universities and led professional development programs at some 100 primary and secondary schools. To learn more about Anzalone, visit http://www.annanzalone.com.

St. Mary of the Assumption School, founded Sept. 14, 1938, is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School. The school is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Western Catholic Educational Association.

For more information, contact Cox at 805-925-6713 or email [email protected]

— Michelle S. Cox for St. Mary of the Assumption School.