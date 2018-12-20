Athena Saragoza, Caia Trimble Power Santa Barbara Girls Past Cabrillo

Girls Basketball

The one-two punch of Athena Saragoza and Caia Trimble combined for 41 points, helping the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team defeat Cabrillo, 54-42, on the road in a Channel League game on Thursday night.

Saragoza scored 26 points on 11 of 22 shooting, while Trimble had 15 points, making 6 of 13 shots.

Maddie Miller returned to the lineup and scored seven points and had four steals.

Maya Banks hauled in 14 rebounds and added two steals and two assists.

The Dons pulled away with a 17-4 third quarter to take a 47-27 lead.

Santa Barbara is now 6-6 and 2-0 in the Channel League. Cabrillo is 3-9, 0-2.