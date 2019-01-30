Athena Saragoza Goes Off for 33 Points; Santa Barbara Girls Win Channel League Title

Girls Basketball

Athena Saragoza made sure Santa Barbara High won the Channel League girls basketball title outright on Wednesday night.

The sophomore made 6 of 7 three-pointers and scored 33 points to power the Dons to a 70-49 win over Lompoc at J.R. Richards Gym.

The victory avenged an earlier loss to the Braves and gave the Dons the league title with an 8-2 record.

"It was a good night for us," said Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher. "Lompoc is a fine team and beat us the last time we played them."

Saragoza was feeling it as a shooter. She was 12 of 20 from the floor and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds.

Freshman Caia Trimble added 14 points, including three three-pointers. Lexi Alvarez had eight points and four assists.

Butcher was pleased the Dons had 19 assists in the game.

It was the seventh straight win for Santa Barbara, which heads into the CIF Division 1 playoffs with a 17-10 record. Lompoc, 12-12 overall, finished in third place in the league at 6-4.

The playoff pairings will be released on Sunday.