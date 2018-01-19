Athena Saragoza Has Solid Home Debut in Santa Barbara Win

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High freshman Athena Saragoza missed only one shot in her first game at J.R. Richards and scored 10 points in a 57-21 Channel League victory over Dos Pueblos on Thursday night.

Saragoza, who missed the Dons’ home opener on Tuesday because of an illness, made 5 of 6 shots in her home debut.

Geogetown signee Cassandra Gordon led the Dons with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting and Alondra Jimenez had eight points, eight assists and four steals.

Kristen Miller and Maya Banks were the rebound leaders with nine boards apiece.

Santa Barbara roared out to a 21-5 first quarter lead behind the drives of Gordon. She scored 11 points in the quarter. For the game, she shot 7 of 12.

Santa Barbara (7-3, 2-0) shot 24-60 from the floor. Dos Pueblos fell to (0-5, 0-2).

