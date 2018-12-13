Athena Saragoza, Santa Barbara Get Back on Track in Win Against Hueneme

Girls Basketball

Athena Saragoza bounced back from a tough game on Wednesday, pouring in 23 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team to a 57-38 win over Hueneme in the first round of the Ventura Tournament on Thursday.

Saragoza went scoreless in a loss at Buena on Wednesday, but she came back with a vengeance against a good Hueneme team. She made 8 of 14 shots from two-point range.

Mireya Gil had 12 points, and the Dons pulled away in the second quarter, opening up a 23-13 lead by halftime.

Maya Banks grabbed nine rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Caia Trimble hauled in eight rebounds, as the Dons pulled down 37 boards.