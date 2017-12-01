Athena Saragoza’s 23 points Lead Santa Barbara Girls to Comeback Win

Girls Basketball

Freshman Athena Saragoza scored a team-high 23 points, and Santa Barbara High stepped up its defense in the second half to rally for a 64-54 girls basketball victory over Piedmont in the semifinals of the Brian Ayers Classic in Lompoc on Friday night.

The Dons trailed 34-21 at halftime and then outscored Piedmont 19-9 in the third quarter and 24-11 in the fourth.

Saragoza made 9 of 12 shots and was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Cassandra Gordon scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals, and Alondra Jimenez tossed in 16 points, dished out six assists, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals.

Anais Jimenez pulled down nine rebounds for the 2-0 Dons.

Santa Barbara plays Lompoc for the championship on Saturday at 1 p.m.