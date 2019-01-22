Athena Saragoza’s Hot Shooting, Santa Barbara’s Defense Leads Dons Past Cabrillo

Girls Basketball

Athena Saragoza was a force at both ends of the court for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team in a 53-38 Channel League win over Cabrillo on Tuesday night,

Saragoza scored 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting, including 2 of 3 on three-point shots. She also had four steals.

"She played a strong game offensively and defensively," said coach Andrew Butcher.

Freshman Caia Trimble handled the role of distributor and dished out eight assists to go with seven points, five rebounds and five steals. Lexi Alvarez also scored seven points.

"The key to the game was our defense," Butcher said. "We held them to 13 points in the first half."

The Dons raced out to a 15-2 in the first quarter and led 27-13 at halftime.

It was the third straight win for the Dons (5-2) who play at 6-1 Santa Ynez on Thursday.