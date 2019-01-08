Athlete Round Table Luncheon: Water Polo Teams Among Elite Field for Tournament of Champions

The last time Dos Pueblos girls water polo coach Connor Levoff visited the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon his Chargers were 1-3 and still trying to figure things out.

Since then DP has come together, won eight of nine game and is ranked No. 8 in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section.

“The last time we were here we were 1-3 and coming off a weekend full of challenges and a lot of learning,” Levoff said. “Here it is a month later now and we’re 9-4 and our only loss was against one of those top four teams.”

The Chargers lost to third-ranked Orange Lutheran, 11-9, in the semifinals of the Villa Park Tournament. They bounced back and beat Los Alamitos, 9-5, in the third-place game and have reeled off four more wins heading into this weekend’s Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

“I think we’re in a good place, based on really taking to heart focus and preparation, and we’ve performed well on the defensive end of the pool, said Levoff.

The Chargers will open the Tournament of Champions at home against No. 10 Los Alamitos on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Defending CIF Division 1 champion San Marcos is starting to round into top form. The No. 9-ranked Royals have a non-tournament game against Orange Lutheran on Thursday at DP before opening the TOC against No. 6 Mater Dei on Friday at 12:30 p.m., at Santa Barbara.

“The fun thing about this year is there’s a lot of parity one through 11 and 12,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said of the teams in Division 1. “If you’re playing well, you’re going to do well. If you’re not playing well, you’re not going to do well. It really puts you in position to win these games. It’s a fun season to be a part of.”

Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh has assembled an impressive field for the Tournament of Champions. Eighteen of the top 20 teams in the Southern California are entered, including No. 1 Laguna Beach, as well as San Diego area powers The Bishop’s and Cathedral Catholic.

"We're excited to have the best teams in the country coming in," said Walsh.

The 15th-ranked Dons open play on Thursday against No. 14 Long Beach Wilson at 3 p.m.

Before the TOC, Santa Barbara will venture up to Santa Ynez for a Channel League game on Tuesday.

That contest will present its own challenge.

"It'll be the first time that I've been in a shallow-and-deep pool since all of our local pools got redone 10-to-15 years ago," Walsh said. “We’re excited about that. I don't think our kids have seen one. An eight-foot goal is going to be interesting for them to try to figure out and block. I’m sure (our goalie) Faith Tedesco will be able to figure it out. She’s a pretty good player.”

Here’s a rundown of what coaches had to say about the athletes they brought to the press luncheon:

San Marcos Water Polo

Chuckie Roth on goalie Riley Christen: “Our team has come a long way and she’s a big part of that. She works hard every day and she couldn’t have a better growth mindset. She really looks to improve every single day. She has been solid force on defense.”

On Angie Drake: “This girl is one of the toughest girls I’ve coached. She’s had two shoulder surgeries and has not played water polo till this year. She’s a junior. This girl is the definition of grit and tenacity. She’s the definition of a team member. She’s getting better and stronger and she’s going to be big part of our team as we move forward.”

Dos Pueblos Water Polo

Connor Levoff on Kayla Peacock: “Kayla has stepped into a big leadership role with our group this year. That means in the pool and out of the pool, and it means taking on additional responsibilities in the game. She’s finding the ball in her hand a lot; her finishing has improved over the course of the year — just looks like a senior when she plays the game now. She’s consistent and confident.”

On Sabina Shackelford: “She is another player who has stepped up in responsibility this year. She’s kind of our do-everything defender. She’ll match up with the top player on the other team, she’ll defend in center, she’ll move and cover space in the gap, always with an eye toward what’s ultimately going to happen on the offensive side of the pool, where she’s really developed the year. We’ve done a nice job setting her up for success. And she’s responded.”

Santa Barbara High Girls Basketball

Coach Andrew Butcher on his trio of sophomores Athena Saragoza and Briana Trujillo and freshman Caia Trimble: “These three have the fire, it’s a matter of keeping the fire under control.”

On Athena Saragoza: “Last year, she was our fourth leading scorer and this year there’s a lot of pressure to lead us and she’s done a terrific job.”

On Trimble: “She’s ready to go. She’s had some 20-point games as a freshman. She’s unafraid of anything, including me.”

On Trujillo: “She’s a shooter. All three of these guys have figured out shot selection. We shoot better from three-point range than two-point and better from three-point than free throws. If you guys can figure that one out, let me know,” he cracked.

San Marcos Girls Basketball

Coach Chris Hantgin Alex Guadagno: “She’s mid-range scorer; long on defense, good passer. She’s left handed, so she gives us a little bit of a left-handed weapon, which is nice to have.”

On Megan Cunnison: “She’s been on varsity four years. She’s our anchor on defense; a great communicator. She has to deal with all the teams’ taller girls. She battles with them. She’s been a tremendous leader for us and one of our best rebounders.”

Westmont Men’s Basketball

Coach John Moore on Jordan Spaschak: “I’ve been a coach for 31 years and Jordan is one of the finest leaders I’ve ever had. He’s a great leader for this one reason, which applies to anything that we do: If you can make those around you better, then you’re doing great things.

"He makes his teammates better because he’s that kind of sacrificial, trusting teammate.”

Luncheon Notes

—The Westmont women’s basketball team has won three games in a row against NAIA top-20 teams, including two in conference.

“I’m proud of my team for figuring out how to win games even when it’s not pretty,” she said. “They weren’t the prettiest games for us, but we had people step up in big moments and we were able to get leads and keep leads. That doesn’t always happen when your three leading scorers are freshmen.”

The Warriors have a big Golden State Athletic Conference game at The Master’s on Saturday.

“They have 6-foot-6 girl who can be playing anywhere,” Moore said. “She’s only a freshman but she can do everything and she’s really changing the game for them because of her size.

“I’m excited to take my young group over there and fight and see what we can do.”

—UCSB men’s volleyball assistant Vince Devany reported that the Gauchos are off to a 3-0 start and play host to fifth-ranked Pepperdine on Wednesday night.

—San Marcos boys basketball coach Jelani Hicks said his team was coming off a “pretty good victory over St. Bonaventure" in overtime on Saturday.

“It was a very good game for us in terms of growing and learning,” he said of the 77-76 overtime win.

The Royals are home against Cabrillo on Tuesday and play at Dos Pueblos on Friday.