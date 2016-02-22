Athletes of the Week: Royals Gellert, Everman, Chargers Fidel, Casanueva honored

Dos Pueblos and San Marcos athletes were named the recipients of Athlete of the Week awards at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Hailey Gellert of the San Marcos water polo team and Scott Everman of the Royals basketball team were honored for their performances in CIF playoff action last week.

DP wrestler Ryan Fidel and basketball player Camila Casanueva were recognized as the award winners from the previous week. (There was no press luncheon last Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday). They, too, had big-time performances in the postseason.

Fidel was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the Channel League after capturing his second straight league championship two weeks ago. This past week, the 128-pound junior finished third at the CIF Divisional Championships and qualified for the state-qualifying Masters Meet in Ontario.

Casanueva scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Dos Pueblos girls defeat Buena for only the second time in program history. She also had a 13-point game in a win over San Marcos to end the regular season. In the CIF playoffs she tallied 21 points in a first-round victory over Royal and scored 26 in a win over Hart to put the Chargers in the 2A Division quarterfinals.

Gellert led the San Marcos girls water polo team to its first CIF Division 1 semifinal berth with an impressive performance in an 8-5 quarterfinal win over Corona del Mar. She scored a team-high three goals against one of the top goalkeepers in the division and played solid defense. The Royals play Orange Lutheran on Wednesday in Irvine for a spot in the final.

Everman has played big for the Royals basketball team in its run to the Division 3AA quarterfinals. In a first-round win over North Torrance, he poured in 31 points in less than three quarters of playing time. The 6-6 UC San Diego-bound forward followed that with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in a second-round victory at Gahr. The Royals play host to Calabasas in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The honorable mention choices for this past week include Sierra Paladino (San Marcos girls soccer), Alea Hyatt, (Santa Barbara High soccer), Lauren Vosseler (UCSB swimming), Holly Barrera (Dos Pueblos basketball), Ben Clay (Santa Barbara High basketball), Ryan McCarthy (San Marcos basketball) and JJ Muno (UCSB baseball).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.