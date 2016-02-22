Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:36 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Athletes of the Week: Royals Gellert, Everman, Chargers Fidel, Casanueva honored

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 22, 2016 | 3:39 p.m.
Hailey Gellert, San Marcos water polo Click to view larger
Hailey Gellert, San Marcos water polo
Scott Everman, San Marcos basketball Click to view larger
Scott Everman, San Marcos basketball

Dos Pueblos and San Marcos athletes were named the recipients of Athlete of the Week awards at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Hailey Gellert of the San Marcos water polo team and Scott Everman of the Royals basketball team were honored for their performances in CIF playoff action last week.

Ryan Fidel, Dos Pueblos wrestling Click to view larger
Ryan Fidel, Dos Pueblos wrestling
Camila Casanueva, Dos Pueblos basketball Click to view larger
Camila Casanueva, Dos Pueblos basketball

DP wrestler Ryan Fidel and basketball player Camila Casanueva were recognized as the award winners from the previous week. (There was no press luncheon last Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday). They, too, had big-time performances in the postseason.

Fidel was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler in the Channel League after capturing his second straight league championship two weeks ago. This past week, the 128-pound junior finished third at the CIF Divisional Championships and qualified for the state-qualifying Masters Meet in Ontario.

Casanueva scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Dos Pueblos girls defeat Buena for only the second time in program history. She also had a 13-point game in a win over San Marcos to end the regular season. In the CIF playoffs she tallied 21 points in a first-round victory over Royal and scored 26 in a win over Hart to put the Chargers in the 2A Division quarterfinals.

Gellert led the San Marcos girls water polo team to its first CIF Division 1 semifinal berth with an impressive performance in an 8-5 quarterfinal win over Corona del Mar. She scored a team-high three goals against one of the top goalkeepers in the division and played solid defense. The Royals play Orange Lutheran on Wednesday in Irvine for a spot in the final.

Everman has played big for the Royals basketball team in its run to the Division 3AA quarterfinals. In a first-round win over North Torrance, he poured in 31 points in less than three quarters of playing time. The 6-6 UC San Diego-bound forward followed that with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds in a second-round victory at Gahr.  The Royals play host to Calabasas in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The honorable mention choices for this past week include Sierra Paladino (San Marcos girls soccer), Alea Hyatt, (Santa Barbara High soccer), Lauren Vosseler (UCSB swimming), Holly Barrera (Dos Pueblos basketball), Ben Clay (Santa Barbara High basketball), Ryan McCarthy (San Marcos basketball) and JJ Muno (UCSB baseball).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 