Athletic Round Table Cancels Final Luncheon of 2017

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table announced Sunday that its Monday, Dec. 11 press luncheon has been cancelled as school districts remain closed because of the Thomas Fire.

This was going to be the final luncheon before the holiday break.

The first press luncheon of 2018 is scheduled for Jan. 8 at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

In other news, Carpinteria High athletic director Pat Cooney announced Sunday that the school is cancelling the Jim Bashore Cage Classic boys basketball tournament and the Dan Mercer Classic girls basketball tournament.

Carpinteria is closed from now until Jan. 8, 2018.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.