Athletic Round Table: Dos Pueblos Baseball Comes Out With Tough Series Win Over Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

At Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon, 20 community prep squads brought updates on their teams' performance this year. It was the penultimate event of the school year, with the final luncheon taking place next week.

After a good deal of hype, Dos Pueblos baseball pulled off some impressive wins over Santa Barbara High in the teams' series. The Chargers took two of three, dropping the home opener but rebounding to win the next two.

Junior Mason Boelter had four hits in the series, including a couple of RBI hits and a big home run. He started slow this year after some football lag but began to heat up early in the season. He's been wholly versatile, playing a host of different positions on the field and in the batting order for the Chargers.

Senior Drew Darke had five hits in the Santa Barbara series. He was a spot starter and a big bat off the bench in his junior season and has transferred that over to his senior year.

Darke responded to a ball he couldn't catch by leaping to the fence the next day to make a stunning catch.

"He's the kind of guy who makes adjustments," coach George Hendricks said.

Dos Pueblos (19-3, 7-1) will travel to Buena on Wednesday before hosting the same opponent on Friday.

BASEBALL



Santa Barbara High

The Dons' rivalry series with Dos Pueblos didn't go as planned, as the downtown team won the first but lost the next two.

"I was talking with someone about how the baseball season goes," coach Donny Warrecker said. "The non-conference games are sort of like the regular season. Once you get to league, that's really the playoffs — and when you make it to the playoffs in high school, that's like the World Series. So when you get to league, it's really, really fierce."

Santa Barbara played its fourth game of the week against Newbury Park on Saturday. After digging a 4-0 hole, Santa Barbara pulled off a comeback bid as Nick Dallow hit the walk-off to get his team a 5-4 win.

That gives the Dons a boost going into its league-finishing series against Ventura, Warrecker said.

Mike Moschito hasn't had a ton of playing opportunities, Warrecker said, but his contribution to the team is just as significant as any of the starters.

"He's a great practice player," Warrecker said. "He puts on a hell of a [batting practice] display. The guy hits some significant home runs and it's pretty fun to watch." Moschito is also active keeping the bench in the game.

His batting practice percentage isn't the only statistic he nails consistently. The senior has a 4.8 weighted GPA and will be Santa Barbara's male student athlete of the year, Warrecker said. Next year, he's headed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to major in computer engineering.

Logan Foy, meanwhile, hasn't let up a drop of energy since he conceded his starting spot, Warrecker said. He put together some nice starts this season and kept being a great teammate from the bench. With a 4.4 GPA of his own, he'll be going to San Diego State for business administration.

San Marcos

Coach Jacob Pepper brought two players to the luncheon.

Senior Mike Weener has been out all season recovering a torn patella that has kept him away from catching duties.

"I know it was a tough year for you, Mike, but thanks for hanging in there," Pepper told his player.

Three-year varsity starter Vince Vogel has been the team's "mind reader" since he can always tell what the team wants from the coaches, Pepper said.

Bishop Diego

The Cardinals took care of Cate in a sweep last week but dropped a Saturday game to Orcutt. They have two tough series ahead of them against Santa Clara and Foothill Tech.

Junior captain Gabe Arteaga has performed across the board for the team. He leads the team in almost every stat, offensively and defensively. He crushes the ball — even his outs are pelted at opposing defenses, coach Mike Kazzoustein said.

Arteaga has 13 RBIs and eight extra-base hits. At the hill, he has an ERA of 1.050 and has given up only five homers and six walks in 33 innings while striking out 46 batters.

Hamilton Finefrocks transferred over to Westlake. He's a starting infielder and pitcher, batting around .300 and holds a 3-0 record on the mound. With a .656 ERA, Finefrocks has walked five and struck out 23.

Carpinteria

The Warriors got a pair of evacuation makeup wins against Cabrillo and Santa Ynez.

Dominic Sturdivan has put together a body of work at shortstop over four years, while lefty pitcher Chase Mayer threw against both the team's aforementioned foes this week.

Carp plays Nordhoff twice this week, first on the road Wednesday and then at home Friday.

UCSB

It was an up-and-down weekend for the Gauchos. They took two from UC Riverside on Friday and Saturday, with the former win coming in extra innings.

Clay Fisher hit a walkoff single in the 12th inning on Friday and finished 7-11 across both days.

Athlete of the Week finalist Tommy Jew was impressive, batting 8-9 across both and ending up at .600 on the weekend. He also contributed big defensive plays on Saturday to help extend a sizable lead for his team.

On Sunday, the Gauchos took a 10-4 lead on the Highlanders but "ran out of pitching," as assistant coach Matt Harvey put it. UCSB let the lead slip and the game catapulted into extra innings, where Riverside came out the better.

Stevie Ledesma threw well on Saturday and has put together a string of quality starts. Ledesma hails from Ventura and pitched for SBCC before moving up to the Gaucho pitching rotation.

UCSB (20-18-1) travels to Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night before coming back for a home series against Northridge. The Gauchos are dancing around fourth and fifth place in the Big West, but the standings remain a close call.

SBCC

Exciting games have become routine for the Vaqueros, coach Jeff Walker said. The team topped Ventura, 7-5, to climb to second-place in the conference. With the win, the team clinches a spot in postseason play.

"I say routine because we had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the ninth and we got out of it," Walker said. "So no problem there."

SBCC, seeded 13th, will play Mt. San Antonio College from down in Walnut in the first round of the playoff tournament.

Walker brought centerfielder John Jensen, who was named to the all-conference first team. That's not the only reason Walker brought Jensen, however.

"Somebody pointed out, 'You always bring John Jensen here,'" Walker said. "[It's because] he doesn't have class and he likes free food."

Other players receiving all-conference honors included righthanded pitcher Brett Van Sant, catcher Mitch Sancier, infielder Nicholas Prainito and ace utility slot player Jake Holton, who has 11 saves and led the conference in hitting.

"Why they didn't vote [Holton] as league MVP — I don't know, but I can guess," Walker said.

He also mentioned freshman pitcher Will Blackburn, infielder Patrick Caulfield and lefthanded pitcher Steven Elliot as other team standouts. ​

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Dos Pueblos

The Chargers beat San Luis Obispo last Monday before locking down its crosstown rivalry against Santa Barbara. The latter win was a big deal, coach Ehren Hug said, as the Dons have won all but a few against the Chargers and San Marcos over the past two decades.

Max Raphael has earned the nickname "the mouth" because he "loves to talk," Hug said. Raphael brings a sense of energy and backed it up with six kills in a monster night against SLO. He also had a killer block against Santa Barbara.

Parker Crossland, the male athlete of the week, is only in his first year of setting, but he's a great volleyball player overall, Hug said. He's played every position except middle but he might even step into that role soon enough.

Both Raphael and Crossland will attend San Diego State and have a good shot at cracking the club team, Hug said.

Santa Barbara High

A tough loss to Dos Pueblos on Thursday resulted in the Dons falling short of top Channel League honors.

They will have senior night against San Marcos on Tuesday, which will prove to be a crucial rubber match to the rivalry as the teams have drawn victories evenly from each other, Dons coach Chad Arenson said.

If the Dons win, they'll move closer to clinching second place in league and get higher seeding opportunities in the CIF playoffs.

Arenson brought two of his best guys, who coincidentally are brothers. Ben Roach, who was named player of the year Division 1 soccer, has played well as an outside hitter for Dons' volleyball. His brother, Riley, is the team's "best sophomore," Arenson said.

"He's our team's most versatile player — he can play every position," Arneson added.

Santa Barbara will graduate eight seniors this season.

Bishop Diego

Bishop has played six matches in the last 10 school days and will end up playing eight in 12.

The Cardinals have a huge match against Cate ahead of them, in a contest that will decide who gets sole possession of second place in the Tri-Valley League. If they were to drop the match, they would tie with the Rams and potentially face a wildcard playoff match on Saturday.

Coach Dillan Bennett made it clear he doesn't want that to be the case.

Bennett brought outside hitter Connor Trost, who will be a future star for the team, Bennett said.

Shay Romero, a freshman starter, has begun getting the hang of playing the back row. Whether he's on the outside or right side, he's become a reliable player going forward, Bennett said.





SOFTBALL

Dos Pueblos

Two of the team's younger contributors came to the luncheon with coach Jon Uyesaka.

Mikayla Butzke is a rare three-sport player, which has fallen out of fashion among most prep athletes in the present day. She plays basketball, volleyball and softball and grabs just about anything at first base, Uyesaka said.

Mykenzie Ramirez transferred from Santa Ynez and fit into the team very quickly. She had a home run on Saturday and receives the ball well as a catcher.

Dos Pueblos beat Ventura, 14-2, in a makeup game. Down at a tournament in Thousand Oaks, the Chargers came away with a 4-0 shutout over a good Division 2 squad, Warren High of Downey. The team then beat Chaminade with another shutout.

This week, Dos Pueblos gets Buena twice and will get a shot to crack the unbeaten Channel League top dog. Next week, the Chargers take on San Marcos for another pair.

San Marcos

Assistant Coach Emily Dietz filled in for head coach Jeff Swann. She spoke about three sophomores who have performed well this year.

Savannah Tait hits second and patrols the middle infield. Centerfielder Claire Early is currently out with a hamstring injury but expects to be back on the field next week. Centerfielder Kyla Robbins has filled in at Early's spot.

"She's done a heck of a job, her bat's started to come around and she's playing with a lot of confidence," Dietz said.

It was a tough week for the Royals, who dropped two in a row to Buena, which remains the top Channel League team. There were only seven hits between both teams in the Tuesday game — and five of them were home runs. Tait got one of them.

San Marcos bounced back to beat Granada Hills to start the weekend but dropped a game to Westlake. Three of the team's starting seniors were out for prom so the roster had to flex around to accommodate.

For the season, San Marcos has totaled 32 home runs, which Dietz said is more than she's ever seen in her time at the program.

The Royals have a bye week ahead of them. In two weeks, they will get a doubleheader against Dos Pueblos, which is neck-and-neck with San Marcos in all categories.

Bishop Diego

The Cardinals (3-8) has a roster of 14 players, eight of them freshmen who had no prior softball experience. It has been a learning season for the Cards.

Still, there have been some small successes to celebrate and build on, along with a whole lot of character development, coach Mike Cano said.

Julia Gregson has started at shortstop and become a defensive specialist, though she gets on base at a .600 clip.

The team doesn't have a dedicated pitcher, but Gregson and Miranda Alvarez have stepped up to take the mound. Alvarez is the starter and leads the team in batting at .429.

Carol Murray, the team's only senior, has started all four years and commandeers the first base.

Bishop will play Malibu on the road on Thursday.

Carpinteria

Coach Henry Gonzalez sent Amanda Blair, who as a senior pitcher has helped her team seek a share of the Frontier League title. Raquel Cordero has been "phenomenal" at third base for the Warriors.

Carp hosts Malibu on Tuesday and goes to Nordhoff on Thursday.



SWIMMING



San Marcos

The Royals won all four of their league meets following their victory over Buena. League finals are this week.

Coach Jeff Ashton brought sophomore Matt Treadway, who became the team's no. 1 breaststroker as a freshman. He competes in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. He's seeded in the top three in both events in Channel League.

While Treadway has swam his way into eyeing school records, Ashton said, there was one story about Treadway's prowess that the sophomore wouldn't appreciate.

"At Mt. Sac, he swam the 100 breast and he was one-100th of a second off of our existing school record," Ashton said. "I think his comment was, 'If my fingernails were just a little bit longer, I would've broke that school record.'"

Sean Hopkins swims the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle. As a senior, he's been the epitome of a team athlete, Ashton said. Hopkins will swim at Grinnell College next season.

Santa Barbara High

The Dons are the beneficiaries of having five athletes who train at the Santa Barbara Swim Club in addition to their program commitment.

Lila Roderick qualified for the top six in Channel League sprint freestylers this week. Over her career, she has become a specialist in the event and is hoping for a CIF qualificaiton.

Hans Funfack came from Germany and wanted to swim for the school. It's a good thing he did because he actually is pretty fast, coach Mark Walsh said.

Funfack is now a top 10 swimmer in school history. As a perfectionist who "hates to lose," Funfack has set high standards for himself and consistently achieves them.

Team captain Miles Gaitan now holds the school record in the 100 backstroke and has come close to hitting a record in the 200 individual medley. Across his career, he has become quite dedicated to the sport and will swim at Cal Lutheran next year.

Gaitan's most impressive quality is that he cares deeply about the success of his team, which isn't always the most common sentiment among athletes in an individual sport.

Carpinteria

Boys

Jordan Perez has been dedicated all four years to the swim program, coach Matt Organista said.

Girls

Jessica Cruz is a defending champ of the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke and has already racked up CIF times for this season. Recently, she was named academic champion with the girls tennis team.

UCSB



The Gaucho women are 6-2 and the men went 5-1 in their respective dual meet seasons. The men dropped a tight meet to USC, their only loss this season.

Both the men and women swam well at an invite down at UNLV.

In conference, the men defended their title and got an NPSF championship, while the women finished second behind a very tough Hawaii team. Both teams qualified individuals for NCAA competition.

SBCC

The women ripped two ultra-skin-tight suits on Monday, which coach Chuckie Roth said was an expensive feat.

The state champion Vaqueros have also ripped through the season, winning their third straight conference title.

Kelee Shimizu was the swimmer of the meet last week.

The team as a whole finished with a conference record in the relay to pat.

TRACK AND FIELD

Carpinteria

The Warriors host the Tri-Valley League championships on Thursday. Both the boys and girls teams are in second going into the title against Foothill Tech as the Warriors vie for a share of the championship.

Female Athlete of the Week Shaya Alexander was both a long jumper and triple jumper her sophomore year before concentrating on running her junior season. She came back to jump this season and broke a school record. She is now the leading qualifier in the whole league in both the long and triple jump and serves as a key jumper in the 4x400 relay.

Bernardo Cardena is the cross country team captain and serves as the no. 1 distance runner for track this season.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.