Athletic Round Table Luncheon: DP-Lompoc Football was a Knock-Down, Drag-Out Affair

Doug Caines knew what his Dos Pueblos High football team was in for when the Chargers hosted Lompoc last Friday night at Valley Stadium: Two teams with huge lines that love to run the ball.



“We faced a very tough Lompoc team,” said Caines, the Chargers’ first-year head coach, at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table on Monday at Harry’s Plaza Café. “I told everyone it was going to be a heavyweight fight with big shots from some big people. I think the game delivered as it was a physical running type of game on both sides. We were tied 21-21 going into the fourth quarter.”



The Braves scored three fourth-quarter TDs and came away with a 42-21 victory.



“Sports fans know what Mike Tyson said: ‘Everyone has a plan until you get hit in the mouth,’ " added Caines. “We took a few too many shots to recover in the fourth quarter. But I couldn’t be prouder of the kids for really going toe-to-toe with one of the most physical teams in this area.



“Udy Loza had a special game and started on offense and defense due to some injuries. He made some big plays and we held them to 14 points in the first half. He had a 61-yard TD run that was simply special.”



Caines said Cooper Johnson also played well at a new position – tight end.



“He was our long snapper last year and didn’t play a lot on offense or defense,” Caines remembered. “There wasn’t a lot of room for him. I took over this year and guess what, there’s not a lot of receiving personnel. He could have just kept long-snapping, then about halfway through the season, he says, ‘How can I contribute?’ So we tried him at tight end and he started against Lompoc, which has a menacing 3-man linebacker crew. Cooper showed up. He played tight end and cornerback and it was awesome to watch him work.”



The Chargers (4-3, 1-1) will take on San Marcos in the Battle of Goleta on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valley Stadium.



San Marcos (2-5, 1-1) got its first Channel League win of the year with a 26-25 triumph at Cabrillo.



Coach Jason Fowle brought two players who don’t get a lot of accolades or playing time but are still key members of the team.



Fowle on Sasha Mitzuk (WR/DB): “She’s a very diverse young woman, her family is from Russia. She not only gives it her all on the football field, she’s an accomplished singer and performer with the San Marcos Madrigals. She’s one of the hardest workers you’ll find. She’s always in the weight room improving her strength and she’s fully committed to getting better in daily drills. She’s become one of our most consistent team members.



“She’s always willing to jump in there on scout teams. She’s always an inspiration, not just because she’s playing a male-dominated sport but because she’s earned her place on the team and sets an example for others to follow. She wants to play and I have no doubt that she’ll see the field at some point this year.”



Fowle on Lance Sterndahl (FB/LB): “He comes from a great family, his brother Dane is a running back and his parents are big supporters of the program. I’m not sure if Lance and Dane have been on the field together yet but it’s something I can see happening in the future. Lance is a very hard worker and one of the most cerebral players I’ve ever met. He wants to know the why and the how of everything we do. I enjoy our intellectual moments on the field.”



Coach J.T. Stone said his Santa Barbara Dons did not play well at Santa Ynez in a 28-10 setback.



“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” Stone reported. “Hats off to Coach McClurg and the Santa Ynez Pirates. That was a good team and we might have underestimated them a little bit.



“We’re moving on to Lompoc High. I feel it’s a game we can win but we have to improve the way we practice and work harder. Lompoc is a very good football team and we’ll host them on Saturday at 7 p.m. at La Playa.”



Carpinteria came out on the short end of a 14-10 decision at Malibu.



Coach Rick Candaele brought two “really good guys who are best friends. They love to play football and they like to talk and ask a lot of questions.”



Max Coppel is a defensive tackle and offensive guard for the Warriors, who won their first three games and lost their last three.



Candaele on Jarod Rice: “He plays on all special teams and anywhere else we ask him to play. These two guys are doing a great job. On Jan. 1, I’m going to see friends I’ve known for 55 years. I would imagine, 55 years from now, these two will still be hanging out together and arguing most of the time.”



“We play ‘Bye High School’ this Friday and I think we’re going to win,” Candaele quipped.



Cate’s eight-man football team is ranked No. 1 in California by Cal Preps. The Rams are 5-0 after beating No. 8 Flintridge Prep 62-52 last Friday on the road. They’re averaging 66 points a game.



“The offense is humming and we’re led by our three captains – Carson Williams, a defensive lineman with 12 tackles, 2 sacks and a touchdown; Drew Anastasio with 13 TDs and quarterback Jack Deardorff with 22 TDs and just under 1,100 total yards in 13 quarters of play,” said coach Dave Soto. “We have a tough game on Friday at Villanova Prep.”



Soto gave an update on Cate’s girls tennis (9-0) and girls volleyball (9-2) and noted that cross country runner Anna DiSorbo has three firsts and set a freshman home course record in her very first race.



UCSB Women’s Volleyball



The Gauchos are 12-7 overall, 4-3 in the Big West after sweeping Cal State Northridge and losing to Big West leader Hawaii 3-0.



“We’re almost halfway through conference and we’re in fourth place,” reported coach Nicole Welch. “Hawaii was hitting .230 coming in and we held them to .130, which is pretty good. Rowan Ennis had an incredible week with 9 blocks, including 6 vs. Hawaii. Emilia Petrachi broke our career digs record vs. Northridge and had 29 digs vs. Hawaii.”



Westmont Volleyball



“We had a tremendous, dominating team the last two years that didn’t lose in conference,” stated Sports Information Director Ron Smith. “This year, we lost three in a row. What’s exciting is even though the results haven’t been exactly what we hoped for, the development of the players and their ability to embrace the situation and adapt to new positions and turn the season around has been fantastic.”



The Warriors (16-4, 7-3) went 3-0 last week to move from seventh to second in the GSAC. They’ll host Life Pacific on Tuesday and No. 11 The Master’s on Friday. The Mustangs are 10-0 in conference and ended Westmont’s 32-match GSAC win streak three weeks ago.



Samantha Neeley, who moved from the right side to middle blocker a few weeks ago, is second in the GSAC in hitting percentage at .352.



San Marcos Volleyball



The Royals are a perfect 9-0 in the Channel League and 19-8 overall after wins over Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez.



Coach Tina Brown on Ellie Gamberdella: “She’s the reason why we’re as good as we are. She runs the offense and she’s an incredible setter who stays calm. She’s a great student and an incredible beach volleyball player.”



Tina Brown on Maddie Oriskovich: “We were fortunate to get her as a transfer from Laguna Blanca. She’s an awesome lefty and just a sophomore, so we’re excited to have her for two more years.”



Tina Brown on Ashley Day: “Another setter who’s a great basketball player. She helps out Ellie when we go to a 6-2 alignment (2 setters).”



Santa Barbara Volleyball



The Dons went 2-0 last week, beating Lompoc and Cabrillo. Thursday night was Senior Night and coach Ariana Garner highlighted Talia Medel and Georgia Brace.



Coach Garner on Medel: “We celebrated eight wonderful seniors and outside hitter Talia Medel is a senior transfer from Bishop Diego High. She had to sit out nearly her whole junior season. On Senior Night, she put on a show and had 10 kills and 5 aces in our three-set win against Cabrillo.”



Coach Garner on Brace: “Georgia had 8 aces, 5 kills and 1 solo block. She’s been a force in the middle for us and brings a fun and energetic presence to the court. She’s the ASB president who bleeds green and gold and constantly demonstrates by her actions what it means to be a Don!”



The Dons (9-15, 5-4) host Dos Pueblos on Tuesday night.



UCSB Cross Country



Assistant coach Jenna Hinkle on Miranda Ross: “A senior from Washington who’s been a very consistent scorer. She’s running No. 3 this year and the younger girls really look up to her. She’s averaged 70 miles a week this summer, which is no easy feat.”



Hinkle on Katie Camarena: “A junior and our team captain. She’s battling Astrid Rosvall for the No. 1 position. One of our most talented athletes. She was third in the Big West Conference as a sophomore and she’s looking to lead the team to another Big West title.”



Westmont Cross Country



Coach Russell Smelley brought a brother duo from San Marcos High – senior David Peterson and freshman Jason Peterson.



“Jason is running No. 3 and David is running No. 5,” Smelley reported. “We’re ranked 14th in the NAIA. Last time I was here, I talked about suffering and how runners have to suffer to get better. There’s two kinds of suffering – imposed suffering which I experienced as an Atlanta Braves fan in the first 2 games against the Dodgers and suffering for runners who need to have a willingness to go where it hurts. It almost feels damaging but once you learn how to handle it, you will get better when you rest and recover.



“Our men’s team has been willing to do that. They beat their rival Master’s by 40 points two weeks ago. We hope to beat Master’s in the conference meet and end their streak of eight straight titles. The women continue to improve and no one’s really taken command of the top spots. We’re rested and we’ll be sharp for the conference championships.”



San Marcos Cross Country



Coach Lawrence Stehmeier introduced four athletes, two from the boys team and two from the girls.



Stehmeier on Benji Shorb: “He’s one of our senior captains. When you get to your senior year, it’s hard to get a new course record and he’s had two or three of those this year.”



Stehmeier on Will Snyder: “One of our juniors and he gets the big picture. At the Twilight Meet (at Lake Casitas), he was in fourth with 300 yards to go. I yelled at him, ‘If you want it, it’s yours to take.’ He had about 40 yards to catch the No. 2 runner and he nipped him at the finish line.”



Stehmeier on Lorena Guerrero: “She’s been running for four years and she’s part of the Trio of Terror … three girls who work hard together. They just go out and do their thing. They’re great examples for the younger kids.”



Stehmeier on Qiana Roderick: “Another captain, she started the season as my 7th runner. She didn’t think she was ready for varsity and I told her she was. She went out and placed well in first three meets. At the Twilight meet, she went out and passed our second runner with 100 yards to go. It’s awesome that she’s figured it out. Last Friday, she comes to me and she’s a little stiff because she was in a three-car pile-up on the freeway. We’re trying to get her loosened up for the DP Invitational on Friday.”



Santa Barbara Cross Country



Coach Moki Nacario introduced his top two boys runners, returning 3-year starter Jake Ballantine and first-year senior Colin Hurtado.



Nacario on girls runner Sierra Beltran: “She’s one of our top four runners. Up at the Clover Invitational in Fresno, each division had over 250 runners. It was exciting to see top runners from the CIF North, Central and Southern Sections run in big races.”



Carpinteria Cross Country



Athletic director Pat Cooney reported for coach Angel Silva and said they have a good team.



“Changing to the Citrus Coast League has been positive for us,” Cooney noted. “We’ve won two of three meets so far.”



Cooney introduced captain Kendra Meza and Edith Lopez of the girls team. Two boys runners had breakout performances in the most recent Citrus Coast meet at Elkins Ranch – Caleb Classen and Ytxzae Enriquez.



The Warriors will host Cate in a rare dual meet on Wednesday at the Carpinteria Bluffs.



Dos Pueblos Girls Golf



Marc Minier, a PGA teaching pro at Glen Annie GC, reported on the Chargers. He brought senior captains Gabby Minier (his daughter) and Hannah Cho.



“Gabby and Hannah are seniors who’ve played varsity golf for all four years,” said Minier. “That’s pretty impressive. When they were freshmen and sophomores, DP hadn’t lost a league match in I think about 23 years. They came right in and fit in nicely. We did lose a CL match to San Marcos last year and we’ve lost a couple this year. These girls do a good job of helping out our new players, some of whom are just learning the game.”



The Chargers have a big match with first-place Santa Barbara on Thursday at La Cumbre CC.