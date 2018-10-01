Athletic Round Table Luncheon: Sam Neely Takes Charge in Middle for Westmont Volleyball

When Westmont’s volleyball team lost All-American middle blocker Libby Dahlberg to an ankle injury, coach Patti Cook needed somebody to step up to fill the gaping hole on the front line.

Senior Samantha Neely answered the call and Cook has been blown away by her performance.

Cook expressed her gratitude at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

“I have faith in you,” Cook told Neely after the player said she’d never played the position.

“She’s a really, really effective opposite hitter for us, Cook said of Neely. “She and setter Amy Buffham have an amazing gift to find open nets. Sam would come in and bounce it on the 10-foot line.”

The question was could she be an effective middle and help Westmont rebound from a slump in GSAC play?

Neely answered both questions with an emphatic “Yes.”

After just three practices, she went out and buried 11 kills and hit .588, in her first match at the position and Westmont beat William Jessup to snap a three-match losing streak.

“That’s incredible,” Cook raved “That’s a huge attestation to her athleticism, to her willingness to do what it takes to help the team out, and I knew it wasn’t fluke because that’s just the type of athlete she is.”

Cook also praised Buffham for being to combine so well and so quickly with Neely.”

Neely followed her first performance with 16 kills with a .433 hitting percentage in a four-set win over Menlo.

“We’re absolutely devastated to not have Libby on the floor, but Libby’s absence has brought on absolute gold with our team and the way Sam is leading in that starting middle position role is just incredible.”

Laguna Blanca’s girls volleyball team finds itself in an unfamiliar position in league play, 0-4 in the much tougher Tri-Valley League.

"We’re playing a lot of teams close but with the level we’re playing at and we’re getting everybody’s best shot because of what’s been going on the past few years, close isn’t quite good enough,” coach Jason Donnelly said. “We’re learning how to win and it’s been a little bit of a challenge.”

Bishop Diego volleyball coach John Sener is looking to turn things around after a pair of losses last week

“We have a couple of matches this week that we have to win to put us in position so we can start looking at some postseason play. I’m looking forward to seeing the kids rebound. It’s a really good group of kids that I get the opportunity to coach, and they’ve got it in them.”

SBCC football coach Craig Moropoulos has seen his team go through a rough patch. The Vaqueros suffered their fourth straight loss and lost their third quarterback in Saturday’s 14-6 loss at Antelope Valley.

“The saying next man up has been used a few too many times this year for me,” he said. “We lost our third team quarterback. When you get to four, it’s probably an inexperienced guy that’s probably not going to be super rosy. We had to run the ball and we had run the ball a lot, and rely a lot on our defense.”

Santa Barbara High football coach JT Stone and Jason Fowle of San Marcos were impressed with the turnout at La Playa Stadium for last Friday’s 59th Big Game. The Dons won 48-0.

“It was good to see,” Stone said of their more than 5,000 at La Playa. “In the past five years I’ve been here, that’s the biggest crowd we’ve gotten at that game.”

Said Fowle of being back at La Playa (he was once an assistant at SBCC): “That’s one of the greatest places to play and coach a game in the country. The crowd was pretty awesome. It was kind of cool being back there again and coaching in a game.”

Here is a recap of what coaches said about the athletes they brought to the press luncheon:

Dos Pueblos Girls Tennis

Coach Laura Housinger on the No. 1 doubles team Danya Belkin and Neve Greenwald: “They’re actually cousins and they are playing together this year, and it’s been a really good dynamic duo.

“These two girls have the most positive energy, they’re really goofy and fun. They make me laugh when they’re on the court. They do silly hand signals that make me laugh as well. They have great energy, movement but when they need to be focused, they’re always focused. You couldn’t ask for a better No. 1 doubles team.”

SBCC Football

Moropoulos on sophomore linebacker Chase Elliott: “He was our defensive MVP, our special teams MVP (in the Antelope Valley game); he had 10 unassisted tackles and two fumble recoveries. That (long, hot, bumpy) bus ride didn’t hurt him at all because he had an outstanding game.”

Moropoulos on freshman running back Tamir Walker: “This guy came out of nowhere. We knew he was good but he’d been injured. But this guy was outstanding. This young man, 5-foot-9, 180, he was running the power play. He carried 43 teams for 200 yards and he was huge. He’s going to be big for us in the future.”

Santa Barbara High Football

Coach JT Stone on senior quarterback Frankie Gamberdella: “He’s our guy. We’re excited for him moving forward helping us win a league title, which is not going to be easy. But we’re happy to have him in control of our ship and leading our football program.”

Stone on sophomore Jake Knecht: “He played his first game against San Marcos. He had been out with a collarbone injury. He was a starter before the start of the season. He is a tremendous talent.

“The thing I like about both these boys they are two-sport athletes that put in a lot of work. They’re also big and helpful to other programs in our school.”

Dos Pueblos Football

Assistant coach Herb Welch on linebacker/tight end Jacob Keefer: “He did a great job opening up holes (against Cabrillo). We had a combined 350 yards on offense there and he was a big part of that.”

On linebacker Dillon Roberts: “Both these young men are playing at a really high level for us and I really appreciate that. They’re good students as well and great character kids. It makes it easy to coach them.”

San Marcos Football

Fowle on junior running back Henry Herrera: “Henry does everything he needs to do. Sometimes in practice you’re giving coaching points and you’re not sure if he gets it. Then you watch him play and he gets it. One of the things I love most about Henry is the way he finishes every run. He’s always finishing forward.”

Carpinteria Football

Coach Rick Candaele on defensive end, special teams player Enrique Marin: “He’s really coming on. He’s going to play a lot of football for us.”

Candaele on running back/linebacker Jacob Macias: “I told him, ‘We’re going to ask a bit more from you.’ Then I started thinking he returns kicks, is a punt returner, he’s on all our special teams, he’s our tailback; he starts at outside linebacker. The only time he gets off the field for us is when he cramps up.”

Carpinteria Girls Tennis

Candaele, speaking for coach Charles Bryant, on Vivi Torres: “She’s settled as a No. 1 doubles partner. She plays a really smart game.”

On Jessica Santillan: “Jessica has been both outstanding in singles and doubles.”

On Leigh Pluma and others: “These are great representatives from Carpinteria.”

Bishop Diego Girls Volleyball

Coach John Sener on Grace Wilkinson: “She has been an inspiration not only to myself but everyone in our program and everyone on our varsity team. They love her. She has progressed through the program, she has become a very good volleyball player. That is something as a coach, in a program like ours, there’s nothingmore gratifying then to have somebody show up, work hard, become who she is. This game teaches a lot of lessons in life and Grace is someone who has taught us a lot of lessons, too.”

On Sydney Nour: “She’s going to be an integral part to what we’re doing for the rest of the year and next year. They call her mom because she takes care of everybody on the volleyball team. You need something you ask Sydney. If you need something done, Sydney will get it done for you.”

San Marcos Girls Volleyball

Coach Tina Brown on Elise Aquilon: “She’s incredible in the theater arts, so we’re lucky to have her come and we’re very surprised at what she brings to our team. She’s an incredible passer, defender and a really hard-working young lady.”

On Taylor Hantgin, sidelined with a torn ACL: She has just wanted to play and is just an inspiration to anybody around her. She hasn’t been able to play the last few matches but she just brings so much to our team and we’re just honored to have her. We hope she gets healthy to play basketball this year and represent San Marcos.

On middle block Molly Kirkbride: “She’s probably one of our best blockers. She does great things for us. She’s fast, she can go side to side really quick. I'm excited to have her just continue to contribute to our team.”

Laguna Blanca Girls Volleyball

Coach Jason Donnelly on middles Ella Delwiche, Natalie McCaffery: “Our two bright spots offensively are our two middle blockers. The ability to get them the ball in critical situations, both in serve receive and transition, has allowed us to move forward.

“Natalie and Ella have given us an opportunity to get some points scored through the middle of the court and as that continues to grow the rest of our offense will continue to grow as well.”

Carpinteria Boys Water Polo

Assistant Sergio Castaneda on Ian Reed: “He’s really been improving. He’s been listening to the offense, running it correctly, learning the 2-meter position and getting better and better at it. His defense has come up crucial in many games.

On John Hajducko: “JR is a senior and he’s been incredible this season. He’s really learned the offense, the plays we’ve been running. He’s been leading the team, whether it be through call-outs, defense, whatever it is, he’s doing a great job.”

San Marcos Boys Water Polo

Coach Peera Sukavivatanachai on James Oriskovich: “He was instrumental in our win against La Serna this past weekend at the Villa Park Tournament. We faced La Serna earlier this season and lost to them 16-10. This weekend we beat them 11-6. He scored four of our 11 goals. His improvement in that short amount of time is amazing, and I’m excited to see what he brings for the rest of our season.”

On Trevor Ricci: "He is honestly the perfect athlete in my eyes and in a lot of other coaches’ eyes. He gets work done. He’s the guy we look to to do the impossible and to do what needs to be done. He’s a natural leader.”

Santa Barbara Boys Water Polo

Coach Mark Walsh on sophomore Bronson Blix: “He’s really active, he’s all over the pool. He could be in one spot and if the ball moves quickly he can almost be there as quick as the ball is moving. He really anticipates well; he’s been great defensively for us. He’s always one of the guys looking to make a great pass in the game.”

On Jordan Hayes: “He’s been guarding set for us this year and he’s done a great job of it. Given his size disadvantage, Jordan has to give up a lot but he makes up for it with determination, smarts, craftiness, anticipation. He just uses ton of guile in order to get it done. When we’re shaking hands, he’s shaking hands with guys who are 6-5, 6-6, 6-7. And he’s not that height. He’s really tough.”

Notes

San Marcos plays host to Santa Barbara in their Channel League water polo opener on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

The No. 5 UCSB men’s water polo team opens Golden Coast Conference play against San Jose State on Friday at 4 p.m. at Campus Pool.

Gamberdella was presented the Gary Blades Memorial Big Game MVP Trophy.

Gamberdella became only the third player in the 24 years of the award to win it for the second time. The other two are Cherokee Cunningham of Santa Barbara and Bradlee Van Pelt of San Marcos.

