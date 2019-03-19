Athletic Round Table Luncheon: Santa Barbara, San Marcos Pump Volleyball Showdown

Emotions will be high Tuesday night when the Santa Barbara High and San Marcos boys volleyball teams clash for sole possession of first place in the Channel League at the San Marcos Thunderhut.

“Hopefully we get a good crowd, like a basketball crowd,” Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. “It should be a great atmosphere.”

Arneson’s Dons are ranked ninth in the latest CIF-SS Division 1-2 poll while the Royals of coach Roger Kuntz are 17th.

“You got two really good volleyball teams in Santa Barbara this year and we got one of them,” said Kuntz. “This is big at our place and it will be a show.”

Santa Barbara is led by Stanford-bound outside hitter Will Rottman. He blasted 39 kills on 53 attempts in a five-set loss against third-ranked Loyola last Saturday and two weeks ago he pounded 85 kills in the two-day Best of the West Tournament in San Diego.

“I’m glad his arm is still in one piece,” joked Arneson.

“Will Rottman has shown he is one of the best volleyball players in all of California. “He’s our team leader in kills and he’s learning how important it is to be a team captain and making sure everyone on the team is playing at a high level,” said Arneson.

The coach also brought junior co-captain and outside hitter Riley Roach and sophomore libero Matt Suh.

On Roach, Arneson said: “Riley quietly gets it done on the court. He’s our smartest hitter on the team, he tools the block with his hitting and plays amazing defense, and keeps our teammates focused and ready for each play.”

On Suh: “He’s a two-year starter. Matt Suh is one of the best liberos I’ve had since Carl Mendoza graduated eight years ago. He has so much knowledge on and off the court. Every match he continues to amaze me with his unbelievable digs and smart serving runs that carries us to big wins.”

Kuntz showed off some of the size he has on his team.

On 6-3 junior outside hitter Brennan Ware: “He has a very high volleyball IQ, is one of our primary passers and has great hops.”

On 6-foot-6 junior opposite Will Pace: “He is a two-sport athlete. He is a junior and the world is his, and we’re very happy to have him.”

On junior Gideon Van Bolgelen: “He’s a 6-7 left and he’s getting better by the minute. And I need him to get better in the next 24 hours.”

Here’s a recap of what the other coaches said about the athletes they brought to the press luncheon.

Santa Barbara High Swimming

Coach Mark Walsh on junior Erica Becerra: “She really excels for us. She swam at CIF last year and has been one of our best swimmers since she showed up as a freshman. She brings a lot excitement, energy and passion when she’s at the Santa Barbara High pool.”

On senior Lila Roderick: “She has been one of our top sprinters since she’s been with us. The 50 and 100 free are her specialty. We want to keep her in the water as little as possible, so she can use her speed.”

On Jake Ballantine: “He’s one of our top league guys in the fly and backstroke . He also runs cross country and track at our school and he’s one of our best athletes in those sports.

On sophomore Bronson Blix: “He’s turning into one of our fastest swimmers. He’s very versatile. He’s dong the individual medley for us and keeps getting faster every time he does it.”

San Marcos Girls Swimming

Coach Chuckie Roth on junior Olivia Akin: “We were tied with DP after the 500 freestyle. I went to Olivia Akin and I reminded that her sister, Lili Rose Akin, stepped up for us last year in this race and ‘I need you to do the same thing right now.’ She was phenomenal. She split 25 in that (200 medley) relay for us, which was one of her best times ever. She went on to do great in the 100 breaststroke as well. Just a great example of stepping up for the team.”

On sophomore Dori Larbig: “She does the 200 IM and breaststroke events and does a great job for us. She’s one of our team captains, trains with swim club and trains really hard.”

On freshman Holland Woodhouse, the Athlete of the Week: “I coached a lot of swimmers and grew up with a lot of great ones, and she’s just a humble leader. She is there for her high school team. She puts herself second and the team first.”

SBCC Women’s Swimming

Roth said Haunani Bautista, swam in her first meet last week since coming off a broken ankle suffered in December: She placed second in the 1000 freestyle, third in the 500 free and led off the winning 400 free relay.

Roth also introduced SBCC volunteer assistant and new Westmont women’s coach Jill Jones.

Santa Barbara High Softball

Coach Brynne Buchanan on sophomores Lilly Navarro and Alyssa Perez: “They are excellent girls who lead by example. They just work really hard, they hustle, they encourage their teammates to become better. Both hit with a lot of power and they’re both great students.”

San Marcos Track & Field

Coach Marilyn Hantgin on sophomore Annabelle Tiller: “She can do every single event — high jump, shot, hurdles, sprints, mid-distances. She’ll pretty much do everything you want her to do. She’s super strong and very fit. She’s willing to help out wherever she can.”

On senior Abigail Gularte: "She’s our best shot and discus throw. A super athletic young lady, she’s really come out of her shell and has taken over her squad.”

On senior Jay Hannah: “He’s one of our best quarter milers, 200 runners and 800 runners. It’s really going to be hard to replace Jay. He anchors most of the time our 4x400 relay. He has so many options he can do.”

On senior Connor Hess: “Conner is probably one of the most athletic boys in our senior class. He’s one of our best soccer players. He can do anything, he jumps, runs, hurdles, and he is very fast. He’s super valuable for us.”

Dos Pueblos Baseball

Assistant coach Dan Rohde on team captain and infielder Luke Roberts: “We moved him to the No. 2 spot in the batting order to help jump-start the offense. He’s tied for second on the team for overall hits and second in stolen bases.”

On senior outfielder David Leon: “He bats in the No. 9 spot for us, with his speed being his biggest threat. He currently is leading the team in hits and stolen bases.

San Marcos Baseball

Coach Jacob Pepper on senior captain and catcher Logan Ring: “One of things Logan does well is his quality of at bats . Sixty-five percent of his at-bats result in a six-pitch AB, a hit, a walk and RBI. Just increasing the pitcher's count to really put on some pressure, he’s been great with that. And, he’s a really good two-strike hitter. He really bears down. He’s headed to Arizona State.”

On sophomore Henry Manfredonia: "The kid has an upper-80s fastball, a great hook. But as a sophomore, he just competes. Not everybody at that age can go out there and compete against some of these teams and he’s doing it. A great student with a 4.0 GPA, he’s a two-sport athlete leading our team in batting average and on-base percentage. He’s doing a great job.”

San Marcos Softball

Coach Jeff Swann on junior Desiree Duran: “She got her first hit in our last game against Cabrillo.”

On junior starting catcher and captain Morgan Jensen: “She plays at a super high level and has great softball IQ. She’s one of those catchers that takes control of the field — super sound fundamentally. We rely on her so much. She has an offer to Holy Cross.”

On junior center fielder Claire Early: “Any ball hit in center field she’s going to get. I don’t care if it’s a line drive, a long fly ball, Claire is going to get to it or she’s going to go through the fence to catch it. She’s broken the fence twice this year. She’s our lead-off hitter, she’s super fast, loves to run; a super positive kid.”

San Marcos Boys Swimming

Coach Peera Sukavivatanachai on senior Tristan Depew: “He’s one of our six seniors on the team and one of our club swimmers that trains year round. Last year, he competed at CIF and was our only swimmer to go to state, so we’re excited to see what he can do this year.”

Carpinteria Track & Field

Coach Van Latham on junior captain Victor Rinaldi: “He’s a quarter miler and he’s already run 50.94 this season, looking to break into the 40s before the end of the season.”

On junior Will Collins: He’s had a nagging hip injury and hasn’t competed yet. He’s a discus and shot put thrower and, because of his great attitude and work ethic and his get-it-done attitude, he is one of our team captains. His leadership qualities are excellent. Will is destined to be our quarterback on the football team next year.”

On Kendra Meza: Kendra is the type of person you like to have on your team because she is a quarter miler. Quarter milers, I think, are the heart of a track team, and she likes running that event.”

On Alejandra Cardona: “She’s our best hurdler. She’s looking to break the 18-second barrier really soon. She has a great attitude. She’s also an excellent artists and has won many awards for her art work.”

Carpinteria Swimming

Coach Sergio Castaneda on JR Hajducko: He’s one of our captains and is just outright dedicated to the team. Outstanding work ethic, just super, super positive and really helpful to the team. He’s a backstroker and sprinter and does an amazing job in both.”

On Lexi Persoon: “She has an outstanding work ethic as well. At the Raider Relays, she won three medals that day. In practice, she’s been absolutely shredding it.”

Luncheon Notes

Van Latham reported that sophomore Vincent Rinaldi ran 22.51 in the 200 and set a meet record at the Maurice Green Invitational at Oaks Christian last weekend. The time is the second fastest by a sophomore at Carpinteria.

Latham also reported the 100th Russell Cup is coming on April 13.

“We claim it to be the oldest on-going high school track meet in the state and nobody has proved us wrong yet,” he said.