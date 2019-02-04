Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Tuesday, February 5 , 2019, 11:49 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

Athletic Round Table Luncheon: Westmont Basketball Teams Host Vanguard for Key GSAC Contests

Yuka Perera, SanMarcos Scholar AThlete Click to view larger
(Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 4, 2019 | 8:02 p.m.

It will be a big Saturday of college basketball at Murchison Gym as the Westmont men’s and women’s teams take on Vanguard in important Golden State Athletic Conference games.

The Westmont men, coming off a heartbreaking 97-91 overtime loss at Menlo last Saturday that dropped them from second place to fifth, face a Vanguard team that is in first place in the GSAC and ranked No. 4 in the NAIA.

The Westmont women, tied for second place behind The Master's, will be looking to avenge a loss they suffered against the Vanguard (in fourth place) back in late November.

“We played them right after Thanksgiving and most of my team had played only one month of college basketball,” said Westmont coach Kirsten Moore at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe. 

Six of Moore’s top eight players are freshmen.

“Looking back on film, I think we’re drastically improved,” she noted after her 14th-ranked team improved to 17-6 and 10-3 in the GSAC after road wins at William Jessup and No. 16 Menlo last weekend.

Moore said testing her young squad against tough opponents early in the season is starting to pay off.

“It’s all starting to come together now. That testing them early on and seeing what level we needed them to be at at the end of February leading into March, I feel like that vision is coming to fruition now,” she said. “Our freshmen aren’t playing like freshmen anymore, and that’s exciting to see.”

It’s really shown at the defensive end. The Warriors are ranked third in the NAIA in the fewest points allowed (50.7 average).

In their last three games, the Warriors have held teams 20-30 points below their scoring average, Moore said. “And two of those game just came on the road.

“I’m really proud of my team and how hard we’ve worked to get to this point,” she added. “But we got a lot of exciting basketball ahead of us.”

The Westmont women play Vanguard at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday and the men follow at 7:30.

UCSB women’s basketball assistant Nneka Enemkpalii said the coaching staff has “seen a lot of growth with our girls. We’re really young and have had a lot of injuries. We’ve had mini wins here and there to keep us positive and keep us going.”

The Gauchos have a tough week ahead of them, playing host to Cal State Northridge and UC Davis, the first- and second-place teams in the Big West.

Here’s a rundown of what coaches said about the athletes they brought to the press luncheon:

UCSB Women’s Water Polo

Coach Serela Kay on senior captain Shannon Moran: “She has worked her way into being our starting defender and that was not her position when she came in as a freshman. That’s something we needed, and that shows her selfless character and work ethic.”

Kay added that Moran is a candidate for the prestigious Golden Eagle scholar-athlete award at UCSB. “She brings it in the classroom,” the coach said.

San Marcos Softball

Coach Jeff Swann on sophomore Allie Fryklund, who had eight homers and was the team’s No. 2 pitcher as a freshmen. “With our No. 1 pitcher gone, she’ll be carrying the load for us this year. She got a lot of really good experience last year. She’s going to be a big part of our season this year.”

On junior shortstop Savannah Tait, who had seven homers last year: “She’s hit the heck out of the ball the last two seasons. She’s so athletic, she flies all over the field. She’s a third baseman but we have her at short because she’s so athletic and she can cover so much ground. She rarely makes an error.” 

Luncheon Notes

Next Monday’s luncheon will be the Women & Girls in Sports event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m.

Olympic medalists Kami Craig (water polo) and Caroline Burckle (swimming) are the featured speakers.

Craig, a Santa Barbara High alum, won gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and a silver in 2008 for Team USA.

Burckle was a bronze medalist at the 2008 Games.

The event is presented by title sponsor Cottage Concussion Clinic.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 