Athletic Round Table: Parking Lot Works for Bishop Diego-Carpinteria Football Game

Michael Madrigal is Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

It’s Bishop-Carp Rivalry Week, and Bishop Diego assistant football coach Steve Robles said during Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon that you can throw out the records when the teams meet and the game stirs up so much emotion on both sides you can “play the game in a parking lot.”

Carpinteria head coach Rick Candaele gladly accepted the offer.

“OK, we’ll play in the parking lot. People don’t agree to that every day,” he cracked.

The game is Friday night at SBCC's La Playa Stadium.

Candaele knows the game against the undefeated No. 1-ranked team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section will be a challenge.

“After watching hours and hours of film as football coaches do, I’d come to the conclusion that Bishop doesn’t punt much,” he said. “I guess we’ll have to change that.”

Of the rivalry, he said: “Our guys love playing in this game and are looking forward to it.”

Carpinteria is 2-2 after its 17-2 win at Viewpoint in Calabasas on Friday.

“It was kind of like an I-Hop breakfast,” Candaele said. “We got two fumble recoveries, two blocked field goals and two interceptions.”

Luis Vasquez and Chris Ramirez recorded the picks.

The coach said Ramirez returned his interception “all the way to the 3. Unfortunately, it was our own 3,” he deadpanned.

The jovial Candaele then came up with a zinger.

“Right after that we had a little chat and decided it was a good idea to take knee (in the end zone), as they say … but it might be controversial …”

Bishop Diego

Robles introduced quarterbacks David Gladish and Jake Engel, who have been rotating at the position all season.

“They’re great friends off the field, and on the field they work extremely well together,” said Robles. “We run a dual quarterback system and they’ve both shown great composure.”

Gladish, a senior, also has filled in at cornerback and has done well.

“He played a sound game at St. Joseph and at Santa Fe Christian,” said Robles.

The Cardinals are coming off a 35-20 win at Santa Fe Christian in Solana Beach, avenging a 20-0 loss from last season.

“Our quarterbacks came through for us as well as our receivers,” said Robles.

Engel, a junior and the Athlete of the Week, threw four touchdown passes in the win, the fifth straight for the Cardinals.

SBCC

Coach Craig Moropoulos saw something he’d never seen in his 32 years of coaching at the end of the Vaqueros’ 48-16 win over Compton last Saturday.

With Compton threatening to score on the last play of the game, Terrell Jennings picked off a pass and returned it 91 yards for a touchdown as the clock ran out.

“The way we finished that game, I was really pleased,” said Moropoulos.

He also introduced receiver Donald Lambert, who caught two touchdown passes, including a 69-yard bomb on the third play of the game.

“That got us going,” said Moropoulos.

He expects a much tougher game this Saturday at College of the Desert.

Dos Pueblos

The passing combination of quarterback Jake Ramirez and wide receiver Cyrus Wallace was introduced by assistant coach Daniel Lee.

On Ramirez: “We’re proud of how he is developing as a young man and into his football abilities and leading the team,” said Lee. “He’s feeling more comfortable each week.”

In the Chargers’ 49-0 win at San Luis Obispo, Wallace caught two touchdown passes from Ramirez in his first game back after a knee injury suffered in the summer.

“He seems to be 100 percent on my end,” Lee said. “He says he feels 100 percent and the two touchdown passes back that up.”

The Chargers host Hueneme on Thursday night.

San Marcos

Despite losing against Channel Islands last Friday, coach Jason Fowle felt his defense played well.

He praised junior linebacker Dane Sterndahl, noting that he’s “always around the ball, at the point of attack and is a natural tackler.”

Fowle said Sterndahl is going have an expanded role on the offensive side of the ball.

The coach called senior David Kesablyan “the heart and soul of our team. “He’s all about San Marcos football.”

Kesablyan plays middle linebacker and center.

“He’s playing both ways and is doing a great job. He’s a leader vocally and by example,” said Fowle.

The Royals (1-4) play at undefeated Nordhoff on Friday night.

Laguna Blanca

Alex Furukawa played all over the field for the Owls in their 64-0 win over East Valley of North Hollywood last Friday.

Furukawa played kicker, wide receiver, running back, defensive back and returner. He had an interception returned for a touchdown was the team’s leading rusher.

“He really shined on Friday,” said coach Shane Lopes.

Merrick Hahn “had the block of his career” to spring Wells Fowler on a punt return for touchdown in Laguna’s third straight win. “That got the sideline going,” said Lopes.

Lopes admitted the team has a “weak 3-0 record,” and will get tested in its home opener on Saturday against 4-0 Animo Robinson of Los Angeles.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETE OF MONTH

Michael Madrigal was honored for his play on the softball diamond.

Coach Jim Callahan said Madrigal has a great attitude. “He has a willingness to do anything for the team and play any position. He has a super attitude.”

The coach praised Madrigal’s defense. In a tournament two weeks ago, he turned 4-5 double plays.

“He’s a real student of the game,” Callahan said. “He really gets it.”

In other Special Olympics news, the local soccer tournament is slated for Oct. 29 at Girsh Park and the Tennis Classic is on Nov. 3 at Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

TENNIS

Dos Pueblos

Coach Liz Frech said her team’s motto is: “When selflessness runs through the team, we win.”

She said her team has taken that to heart and the performances reflect it. The Chargers are 9-1.

“We just want to do our best and take nothing for granted,” she said.

Frech introduced No. 1 singles player Mikala Triplett, who sports a 29-1 record.

She called the doubles team of Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden “the comeback kids, who continue to surprise me with their grit.”

Senior captain Hannah Kleidermacher “sets the tone for the team with her pep talks,” said Frech.

Kleidermacher recently organized a Rubik’s Cube Convention at the school.

Laguna Blanca

Coach Rob Cowell said Hannah Miller and Tiffany Yabsley are part of a strong senior core.

Miller and partner Mia Waters have more wins combined than the rest of the doubles teams, said Cowell.

Yabsley, he noted, "has hit her stride this season. She’s stepped up and set a strong example with her work ethic.”

The Owls are 1-3 against tough competition.

Cowell said that now they’re in a league, they have a good shot at making the playoffs. The team played a freelance schedule the last few years.

Carpinteria

Reina Kearns, speaking for coach Charles Bryant, said Anna Artiaga is the team’s emotional leader who has endless energy. She is the school’s ASB president.

Hali Schwasnick is a calming influence on the team. The baseline player is starting to add a more aggressive approach to her game, according to Bryant.

Bishop Diego

Coach Natlee Hapeman brought her undefeated players: Helena Insua and the doubles team of Kate Benzian and Taylor Woodward.

Insua, a freshman is 15-0.

“She brings her talent and love of the game of tennis and is always smiling,” said Hapeman of Insua

She said Benzian and Woodward communicate well on the court.

SOCCER

UCSB Women

Assistant coach Bernardo Silva noted that senior Amanda Ball is among the top-10 goal scorers in the country with eight in 11 games and that junior Mallory Hromatko brings quality, effort and work ethic to every training session and game.

He said the Gauchos have the most talent and depth they’ve had in the past few years.

SBCC

The women’s team is 7-0-1, has five shutouts and is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 8 in the nation.

The Vaquero men are 4-0-3.

Westmont

Bri Johnson’s eight goals lead the GSAC. The Westmont women are 7-1-1 and ranked fourth in the NAIA.

The Westmont men’s team (2-2-3, No. 25) might be without two starters for road games at Arizona Christian and San Diego Christian this week.

Midfielder Augie Andrade suffered an injury last Saturday in a loss to Menlo and defender Tim Heiduk received a red card after a collision with the Menlo goalie on a 50-50 ball.

Westmont is appealing the ruling, reported Ron Smith, sports information director.

GOLF

Carpinteria

Coach Kearns said sophomore Lucy Light has come off the injury list “to help make the team what it is today.”

The Warriors are having their best season at 7-1

Kearns also introduced sophomore Arianna Vega, who is “the most improved player by far.”

Vega, who didn’t play last year, has made a 16-stroke improvement in her game.

Santa Barbara

Coach Ryan Throop said Melia Haller and Ila Delmarsh are both good athletes who are impact players on the team.

Haller, a freshman, has been the Dons’ lowest scorer in the first five matches.

Delmarsh, a gymnast who was on the cheer squad last season, decided to take up golf last year and is very serious about the game. The senior is a high academic student; she scored a 1500 on the SAT, according to Throop.

Dos Pueblos

Rob Schiff introduced his Channel League co-champions Julia Forster and Bella Vigna and said both are a pleasure to coach.

Vigna shot a 4-under par 32 for nine holes at Buenaventura Golf Course last week and bogeyed the final hole.

“She’s an amazingly talented golfer,” he said.

The two players have helped DP to a 7-0 record, 3-0 in league. The Chargers host 4-1 Santa Barbara on Tuesday at Glen Annie Golf Club.

Bishop Diego

Coach Mike Cano said Vivi Martinez is improving with each match, Marisa Mancinelli has the talent to be a really good player and Grace Hay possesses a 4.5 handicap.

“She drives over 250 yards and scores in the low 30s,” Cano said of Hay. “She’s the one who drives us.”

VOLLEYBALL

SBCC

Assistant coach Dillan Bennett said the Vaqueros’ title at the Brahma Invitational was only the second time the program has won the event, which features many of the top teams in the state.

SBCC, ranked 22nd, defeated No. 3 Bakersfield in the semifinals and No. 4 Grossmont in the final.

“We don’t like being 22nd in state,” Bennett said “This is a team that’s aways in the top 10 in the state.”

SBCC takes an eight-match win streak into Wednesday’s home match against Pierce.

Bennett announced that all youth club volleyball players will be admitted free.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.