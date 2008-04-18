Athletic Round Table Springs Into Action

Spring sports took center stage at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

San Marcos Track & Field

San Marcos has four of the fastest girls in the country running the 4x100 hurdles. Lyndsay Pearson, Jamila Gamble, Kaitlin Cortenbach and Kristin Hempy set a national record last week at the Arcadia Invitational.

Coach Marilyn Hantgin was proud of her girls, who have been running together for four years.

“I was telling them that this is their last chance to run together," she said. "I remember being so excited a few years back thinking ‘we have so many years ahead of us’ and now it’s almost over.”

San Marcos Softball

With a record of 4-10 overall, the Royals have had a disappointing season on the field. Their performance in the classroom is anything but, having posted an average GPA of 3.64, good enough for second place for the best academic team.

Head coach Alex Sheldon commended lead-off hitter, Kelly Martyniuk, who leads the league in stolen bases. He also brought along third baseman Natalie Williams and catcher Katelynn Kaufman.

It’s time to get down to business for the Royals softball team. Their remaining nine games are all against Channel League opponents, including the next two against rival Dos Pueblos.

Carpinteria Baseball

The Warriors’ season has taken a turn for the better, according to head coach Pat Cooney.

“It all started after the alumni game," he said. "We started playing better because there was a sense of something bigger than ourselves happening.”

Tony Sanchez and Charles Thompson know all about the Warriors tradition, thanks to their fathers, who played against their sons in the alumni game.

Apparently a tradition has been realized in Carpinteria, because the Warriors have won five straight in convincing fashion and look to continue their dominance against Bishop Diego.

Bishop Diego Baseball

Bishop Diego is having a successful season so far with a record of 11-4 overall and undefeated in league play.

Head coach Brian Moulton brought two players to praise at the SBART luncheon. The first was sophomore second baseman Ryan Landeros, who has had a great year at the plate. And the second was Joe Salda, a tough, intelligent, young catcher who calls his own pitches.

Much like Carpinteria, Bishop relies on its strong pitching to lead them to victory. The two teams face off twice next week as they race for the Frontier League championship.

San Marcos Baseball

The Royals have lost nine-straight games, which includes an 0-4 record in the recent Arcadia Invitational.

Two juniors are bright spots for the Royals. Pitcher Sam Marshall and infielder Victor Acevedo are having bright seasons despite their record.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table meets at noon most Mondays at Harry’s Plaza Cafe, 3313 State St. Cost for nonmembers is $10.