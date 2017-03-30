Athleticism, Inspiration, Courage on Display at Special Olympics

The annual Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County Harry Wood Area Games — track and field competition — will take place 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Pioneer Valley High School, 675 Panther Drive, Santa Maria.
Fans will be inspired by athletic determination and courage as more than 180 athletes from northern Santa Barbara, Kern, San Luis Obispo County, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties go for the gold in track and field competitions.
The day will have all the pageantry of the traditional Olympic Games including the parade of athletes, opening ceremonies, and lighting of the torch at 9 a.m., closing ceremonies at 2:30 p.m., and an Olympic Village with activities for athletes, families and visitors.
For more information, contact Nicolas Chavez 925-0951, ext. 2353.
— Nicolas J. Chavez for Special Olympics Northern Santa Barbara County.