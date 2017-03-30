Athleticism, Inspiration, Courage on Display at Special Olympics

The day will have all the pageantry of the traditional Olympic Games including the parade of athletes, opening ceremonies, and lighting of the torch at 9 a.m., closing ceremonies at 2:30 p.m., and an Olympic Village with activities for athletes, families and visitors.

Fans will be inspired by athletic determination and courage as more than 180 athletes from northern Santa Barbara, Kern, San Luis Obispo County, Los Angeles, and Ventura counties go for the gold in track and field competitions.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >