ATK Space Systems May Operate Out of this World but It’s All In with Local Schools

Company cultivates next generation of scientists and engineers through dedication, example of its own scientists and engineers

ATK Space Systems is dedicated to engaging the next generation of scientists, engineers and explorers — helping them become successful students and preparing them to enter the workforce as leaders and problem-solvers.

With this goal in mind, ATK has joined forces with Santa Barbara Partners in Education, a local nonprofit organization administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, both to educate young people as they explore potential career paths and to promote the importance of corporate responsibility to other businesses.

ATK’s complex in Old Town Goleta was opened in 1975 and has a workforce of 120 people, with an average employment length of more than 11 years.

Employees design and build deployable space structures for satellites, including deployable booms, solar arrays and antenna systems. They also make small antennas for military aircraft, for search and rescue and radar-jamming applications.

“ATK has enjoyed success, and we want to be a good neighbor by giving back locally,” general manager Dave Messner said. “There is an expectation that ATK play a leadership role in the community. Getting involved, especially in education, is a core company value.

“We want to encourage young people to get excited about what our company does in order to support space exploration, and promote improvement in core science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classes.”

As a member of the Partners in Education President’s Council, ATK has provided significant funding annually to help Partners in Education connect teachers’ classroom needs with volunteers who have the skills to meet them.

Additionally, ATK encourages its employees to volunteer regularly through Partners in Education, giving tours of its Pine Avenue facility to high school students, tutoring in local schools, and supporting other local programs such as United Way of Santa Barbara County’s “Fun in the Sun” and the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy at Dos Pueblos High School.

Chelsea Duffy, Internship Program coordinator for Partners in Education, recently supervised an ATK workplace tour for a group of high school students.

“It was inspiring to watch them engage with the students,” she said.

“They realize that not every student is necessarily drawn to science and engineering, so they look for ways to connect their work with individual student interests,” she added. “This helps make science so much more accessible for someone who has perhaps never considered him or herself a ‘science person’ before.

“The joy they get from sharing their experiences in the field is apparent, and it’s contagious.”

Messner said ATK’s company culture is an important factor.

“We promote community service as a company value, and as a result, we get great involvement from the staff,” he said. “We believe our employees are more fulfilled in their jobs by partaking in these activities.

“The company is very much like a big family, which is unique in itself, and I think the family atmosphere extends to the local community as well.”

When asked why it is important for business leaders to allow their employees time to volunteer during the work day, Messner pointed to the wide-ranging benefits.

“In addition to employee satisfaction, volunteering, or leading a tour, or speaking to a group demonstrates initiative on the employee’s part and promotes key skills for growth and leadership experience,” he explained.

“Volunteering provides as much a benefit to the individual as it does to the group that is being supported.”

Santa Barbara Partners in Education is a nonprofit 501(c)3 administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Partners programs include a Volunteer Recruitment program serving K-12 public schools and nonprofit organizations; a Paid Job Readiness Training & Internship program for deserving high school students; and Computers for Families, a program working to close the digital divide.

— Jenae Jeppesen works with Santa Barbara Partners in Education.