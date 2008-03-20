Friday, May 4 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
ATK Wins $50 Million Solar Array Contract

Old Town Goleta company to build power source for new NASA manned space vehicle.

By Tracy Imm | March 20, 2008 | 9:46 a.m.

Alliant Techsystems, better known as ATK, has been selected by Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., a division of Lockheed Martin Corp. to design, develop and build UltraFlex solar arrays for NASA’s next generation Orion crew exploration vehicle. The value of the initial design and development contract is expected to exceed $50 million.

Program management, design, engineering, analysis, manufacturing, assembly and test work for the solar arrays will be conducted at ATK’s facility, 600 Pine St., Goleta. Because the flight solar array system is expendable for each Orion mission, ATK expects continuous production through 2020 and beyond.

Powered by ATK’s solar arrays, Orion is being designed to carry astronauts to the moon. It also will transport crew and cargo to the International Space Station.

ATK’s UltraFlex disk shaped solar arrays, each measuring greater than 5 meters in diameter, will track the sun and provide power for Orion during its mission. ATK’s UltraFlex arrays offer superior performance characteristics and mission enabling features, including ultra-lightweight, high strength, high stiffness, and compact stowage volume. The UltraFlex solar array configured for Orion will provide more than 25 times the strength and 10 times the stiffness of ATK’s conventional rigid panel solar arrays, at less than one-fourth the weight.

"We are very excited to play such a key partner role on Lockheed Martin’s team supporting NASA’s Orion crew exploration vehicle," said Mike Cerneck, vice president and general manager of ATK Space, headquartered in Beltsville, Md.

"ATK is a leader in the development and supply of mission-enabling deployable space systems and we look forward to supporting NASA’s new era of space exploration."

An industry leader in solar array systems-engineering competencies, ATK offers a broad range of technologies, skills and products, and a proven production and test capability for solar array systems. To date the company has delivered more than 70 solar array wing systems.

ATK (NYSE: ATK) is an advanced weapon and space systems company with annual revenues in excess of $4.1 billion. It employs more than 17,000 people in California and 20 other states. Click here for more information.

Tracy Imm is ATK‘s corporate spokeswoman.

