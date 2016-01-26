Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:25 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Atkinson Gallery Presents Works of Ed Inks in Exhibit Honoring His Retirement

Ed Inks, Hot Seat, 2012, 11” x 10” x 10”, Cast Bronze. Click to view larger
Ed Inks, Hot Seat, 2012, 11” x 10” x 10”, Cast Bronze. (Ed Inks photo)
By Sarah Cunningham for Santa Barbara City College | January 26, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

The Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College is pleased to present "Ed Inks Has Left the Building," an exhibition featuring sculptures by Ed Inks in honor of his upcoming retirement.

In this body of work, Inks’s commanding knowledge of both technique and art history are united in the objects themselves.

"Recent works borrow heavily from figurative references from the pre‐historic period such as the Venus of Willendorf, but also the figurative sculpture of mid‐20th century abstractionists Henry Moore, Constantin Brancusi, etc.," Inks says of his whimsical abstractions, which fuse Minimalist forms with Neo-Dadaist irreverence.

"I am interested in symbolic sensuousness, yet the genuine awkwardness of the human body. Recent works depict embellished male and female forms, or other phallic images found in pre‐historic cultures — a modernization of humankind’s oldest fertility icons," he says.

Born the fourth of six children, the artist grew up in Uniontown, a small town in southwestern Pennsylvania. He earned his bachelor's in art education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his MFA in sculpture from Carnegie Mellon University.

After working in Botswana with the Peace Corps, Inks taught at various colleges and universities before joining the Art Department at SBCC in 1991.

He will retire in May after 37 years of teaching art, 25 of which were at SBCC. As a teacher, Inks says, “It is my job to set each student on a path of discovery — encouraging clarity in the communication and development of personal concepts.”

Art Department Chair Christopher Bates says, “With his expertise and dedication as an artist teacher, Ed has generated an enduring culture of inquisitiveness, rigor and creativity here in the Art Department at SBCC — a legacy to which we all remain gratefully committed.”

The show opens with a reception for the artist Friday, Jan. 29. 2016, from 4-6 p.m. and continues through March 25, 2016.

Gallery director Sarah Cunningham will host a live interview with the artist Wednesday, March 16, 2016, at 5 p.m. in the Physical Science Building, Room 101.

Both the exhibit and its related events are free and open to the public.

Sarah Cunningham is the Atkinson Gallery director at Santa Barbara City College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 