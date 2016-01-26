Atkinson Gallery Presents Works of Ed Inks in Exhibit Honoring His Retirement

The Atkinson Gallery at Santa Barbara City College is pleased to present "Ed Inks Has Left the Building," an exhibition featuring sculptures by Ed Inks in honor of his upcoming retirement.

In this body of work, Inks’s commanding knowledge of both technique and art history are united in the objects themselves.

"Recent works borrow heavily from figurative references from the pre‐historic period such as the Venus of Willendorf, but also the figurative sculpture of mid‐20th century abstractionists Henry Moore, Constantin Brancusi, etc.," Inks says of his whimsical abstractions, which fuse Minimalist forms with Neo-Dadaist irreverence.

"I am interested in symbolic sensuousness, yet the genuine awkwardness of the human body. Recent works depict embellished male and female forms, or other phallic images found in pre‐historic cultures — a modernization of humankind’s oldest fertility icons," he says.

Born the fourth of six children, the artist grew up in Uniontown, a small town in southwestern Pennsylvania. He earned his bachelor's in art education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his MFA in sculpture from Carnegie Mellon University.

After working in Botswana with the Peace Corps, Inks taught at various colleges and universities before joining the Art Department at SBCC in 1991.

He will retire in May after 37 years of teaching art, 25 of which were at SBCC. As a teacher, Inks says, “It is my job to set each student on a path of discovery — encouraging clarity in the communication and development of personal concepts.”

Art Department Chair Christopher Bates says, “With his expertise and dedication as an artist teacher, Ed has generated an enduring culture of inquisitiveness, rigor and creativity here in the Art Department at SBCC — a legacy to which we all remain gratefully committed.”

The show opens with a reception for the artist Friday, Jan. 29. 2016, from 4-6 p.m. and continues through March 25, 2016.

Gallery director Sarah Cunningham will host a live interview with the artist Wednesday, March 16, 2016, at 5 p.m. in the Physical Science Building, Room 101.

Both the exhibit and its related events are free and open to the public.

— Sarah Cunningham is the Atkinson Gallery director at Santa Barbara City College.