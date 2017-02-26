Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:23 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Atlas V Rocket Aiming for Wednesday Launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base

United Launch Alliance booster with National Reconnaissance Office payload includes tribute to fallen Ventura County firefighter Ryan Osler

An Atlas V rocket is scheduled to liftoff Wednesday morning from Space Launch Complex-3 East on South Base. The United Launch Alliance booster will be carrying a top-secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. Click to view larger
An Atlas V rocket is scheduled to liftoff Wednesday morning from Space Launch Complex-3 East on South Base. The United Launch Alliance booster will be carrying a top-secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. (United Launch Alliance file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 1:02 p.m. | February 26, 2017 | 8:00 p.m.

Delayed indirectly by last year’s wildfires and technical troubles this year, an Atlas V rocket and its clandestine cargo are on track for a Wednesday morning blastoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance booster carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office is planned during a window opening at 9:49 a.m.

Since the rocket will carry a top-secret payload into space the launch window has not been released, but it is not expected to extend beyond 10:30 a.m.

“Things are going really well,” Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Zarybnisky, 4th Space Launch Squadron commander, said Friday. “I will say we are very happy to see blue skies and that nice bright, shining sun outside. That is nice after all the rain we’ve had.”

Atlas V rockets, standing 190 feet tall and weighing 720,000 pounds with fuel, blast off from Space Launch Complex-3 East on South Base, with the mobile service tower visible on the horizon while looking south of Ocean Avenue.

“This mission has obviously been a little protracted than we would normally have,” Zarybnisky said. “We moved the launch date twice — once due to the fires, that obviously drove some changes to our schedule, and then we had a technical issue during one of our wet dress rehearsals that we had to work through.

“We successfully fixed that issue, proved it out in a second wet dress rehearsal, and we are moving forward,” he added.

The 12,500-acre Canyon Fire that sparked Sept. 17 and damaged utilities on South Base ended up delaying another Atlas V mission and its WorldView-4 satellite.

That postponement also pushed back a planned December Atlas V mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

“The infrastructure is ready to support,” Zarybnisky said. “We had a great WorldView 4 launch and I expect this one to go just as well.”

An Atlas V rocket is placed onto its launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base in preparation for the mission carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload. Click to view larger
An Atlas V rocket is placed onto its launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base in preparation for the mission carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload. (United Launch Alliance photo)

But early this year, a glitch involving the second stage booster popped up during vehicle testing, postponing the mission from late January.

On Friday, Zarybnisky said the team expected to work the weekend to complete final chores and conduct several readiness reviews to confirm all systems are ready for flight.

Recent stormy weather has not slowed crews from completing their task list, in part thanks to the mobile service tower — or big garage — sheltering the rocket on the launch pad. The tower will roll away in the hours before liftoff, exposing the rocket to spectators around the Lompoc Valley if fog does not hinder the views.

“There’s nothing quite like watching a rocket launch, that’s for sure,” Zarybnisky said.

The launch weather forecast calls for only a 10-percent likelihood conditions will force a delay, Vandenberg officials said.

The rocket is carrying a special tribute to Engineer Ryan Osler, the Ventura County Fire Department member killed when the water tender he was riding in flipped over en route to the Canyon Fire. His family visited the launch pad recently to see his name on the booster.

The tribute says: Friend, Father and Fallen Hero, Ryan S. Osler, VCFD, 1978 - 2016.

Top viewing sites for Lompoc Valley spectators without base access including the peak of Harris Grade Road, Highway 246, and near the intersection of Moonglow and Stardust roads in Vandenberg Village.

Unlike commercial customers or NASA, the National Reconnaissance Office — whose own existence remained top secret until the early 1990s — doesn’t talk about its payloads used to gather intelligence over rugged terrain or hostile territory.

“We are postured for another successful Atlas launch,” said Col. J. Christopher Moss, the 30th Space Wing commander who also will be the launch decision authority.

“These missions are critical, and our team is excited to be a part of something that will have a global impact,” he added.

The 4th Space Launch Squadron is in charge of mission assurance and safety for this launch operation.

“These launches require constant communication with a widespread team, especially with the unique challenges we faced during this mission,” said Zarybnisky, who will serve as Air Force launch director for the mission.

“With the wildfires and recent rains, the Air Force team worked closely with the United Launch Alliance to ensure a successful and safe launch.”

