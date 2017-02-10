Atlas V Rocket With Secret Satellite Gets New Launch Date at Vandenberg AFB

An Atlas V rocket that was delayed by a glitch involving the second-stage booster has a new date for its launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base.

United Launch Alliance representatives said the mission to carry a National Reconnaissance Office payload to orbit is now planned for March 1.

Atlas rockets blast off from Space Launch Complex-3 on South Base.

ULA officials announced in mid-January that the planned Jan. 26 mission wouldn’t occur.

“The team is actively working to resolve Atlas V second-stage booster issues discovered during vehicle testing,” ULA officials said last month. “This additional time will allow the ULA team to ensure all systems are operating nominally prior to launch.”

The glitch delaying the West Coast mission did not postpone an Atlas V mission from the East Coast.

Riding on board the Atlas V rocket will be a top-secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, which does not release details about its spacecraft. The mission is labels NROL-79.

Due to the clandestine spacecraft involved in this mission, the planned launch time has not been released yet.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.