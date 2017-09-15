Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:40 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Atlas V Rocket Launch Rescheduled at Vandenberg AFB After Delay Due to Hurricane Irma

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 15, 2017 | 7:24 p.m.

After being delayed by Hurricane Irma, an Atlas V rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base has a new launch date.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance booster is now planned for Sept. 21 from Space Launch Complex-3 on South Base.

The launch window remains classified for the mission dubbed NROL-42 since the rocket will carrying payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The targeted launch time is 10:38 p.m., but the launch window does not extend beyond 11:30 p.m. based upon the notice to mariners warning boaters to remain away from the ocean off South Base.

ULA officials announced Sept. 8 that the mission was delayed a week to allow ULA crews temporarily working at Vandenberg to return home before Hurricane Irma, brewing in the Atlantic Ocean at the time, was set to hit Florida.

Following Atlas, at least two launches are planned from Vandenberg in October. 

At 6:06 a.m. Oct. 4, a Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift another 10 Iridium Next satellites into orbit amid a push to replace the constellation of craft that allow communications anywhere on the globe. 

Additionally, Orbital ATK plans to conduct a Minotaur C launch of 10 commercial Earth-imaging spacecraft at 2:37 p.m. Oct. 17 from Vandenberg.

Planet’s six SkySat and four Dove spacecraft have all been designed and manufactured in the San Francisco Bay Area.

