Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:06 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Atlas V Rocket Set for Launch from Vandenberg AFB on Thursday

The rocket will be carrying a top-secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 2, 2013 | 9:04 p.m.

Vandenberg Air Force Base is gearing up for the launch of an Atlas rocket that will lift a top-secret payload into space later this week.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload is scheduled to blast off Thursday, with a launch window opening at 11:13 p.m., according to a Vandenbarg statement issued Monday.

Another rocket, the Delta IV, was launched in August and also carried a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. 

The latest rocket will take off from Space Launch Complex-3 on base, and Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander, will be the launch-decision authority, the statement said.

The team has successfully made it through the many obstacles to get to the launch preparations, and with the last Minuteman III test launch postponed due to the shutdown, "we are excited to come back from Thanksgiving break and showcase our unique mission," Balts said.

The Fourth Space Launch Squadron is in charge of mission assurance and safety for Thursday's launch operation.

"A launch like this takes teamwork and dedication," said Lt. Col. James Bodnar, Fourth SLS commander. "Our mission assurance technicians and engineers have worked hand in hand with United Launch Alliance going over critical procedures and tasks to engineers have worked hand in hand with United Launch Alliance going over critical procedures and tasks to ensure this week's launch is a safe and successful one."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 