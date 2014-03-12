Santa Barbara Police Investigating Two ATM Thefts

Santa Barbara police are looking for leads after two ATMs were stolen in the past week from outside separate locations of a Santa Barbara business.

The most recent ATM theft occurred about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday outside Wheel Fun Rentals at 22 State St. and was a private ATM operated by a third party, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

That ATM was reported missing later Tuesday morning.

He said the earlier ATM theft occurred March 6 at the Wheel Fun location at 23 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The ATM at the State Street location was surrounded by a 2-foot-high bike rack enclosure, Harwood said, but perpetrators cut the lock to the enclosure so they would not have to lift it.

"It looks like they unfastened it from the ground and dragged it off," he said.

The value of the ATMs is estimated at $2,200 each. The one on State Street is believed to have contained $2,800 inside when it was taken; the other one contained an estimated $1,400.

Harwood said the thefts are being actively investigated and that anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the department at 805.897.2300.

