AT&T Jumps Into Contract Feud Between DirecTV and Local Stations to No Avail

Both sides blame other for impasse, but DirecTV subscribers still won’t get Sunday’s championship game between Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons

The war of words in the contract dispute between DirecTV and the Central Coast’s ABC and Fox television affiliates continued Saturday, as many of the satellite content provider’s viewers bemoaned the fact they apparently will not be able to receive Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers.

After contract negotiations broke down, Santa Barbara-based KEYT, an ABC affiliate, and its local sister station, KKFX, a Fox affiliate, were taken off the DirecTV lineup in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties on Jan. 12.

At the end of the week, DirecTV’s parent company, AT&T, stepped into the fray, urging KKFX and its owner, News-Press & Gazette Co., to temporarily lift the blackout for Sunday’s championship game, which will determine the NFC representative in the National Football League’s Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston.

“AT&T cannot offer KKFX and the NFC championship game to its DirecTV customers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo without News-Press & Gazette’s permission,” Elizabeth Valles, an AT&T corporate spokeswoman, said in an email to Noozhawk.

“FCC (Federal Communications Commission) rules grant KKFX exclusive control over whether it remains in the local DirecTV lineup.”

The game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m Sunday, and comes a week after two other NFL playoff games were blacked out locally on DirecTV.

Sunday’s AFC championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks off at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on CBS, which is not involved in the dispute.

Robert Thun, AT&T’s senior vice president of content and programming, also weighed in.

“We believe there is no public interest served in deliberately inconveniencing thousands of local homes and disrupting hard-working proprietors of local restaurants and Central California sports bars who provide the NFL playoffs and similar events to support their businesses and local employees,” he said.

But News-Press & Gazette Co. offered a decidedly contrary view of the impasse and who is responsible.

“DirecTV continues to show no urgency with respect to ending the current disruption in service,” News-Press & Gazette Co. stated on its website.

“Our negotiators remain ready and willing to continue to negotiate to end the current service disruption,” the company continued. “DirecTV’s delay tactics are preventing you from getting your station back on their system.

“They appear not to care that you are missing your favorite news, weather and sports personalities, your favorite programming, and the NFL playoff games!

“But these tactics are nothing new for DirecTV. In just the past two weeks alone, they have had contract disruptions with nearly 70 TV stations around the country.”

Several readers contacted Noozhawk to express unhappiness with the situation, especially the inability to watch the NFL playoffs.

“I contacted both KEYT and DirecTV and got no real answers,” Noozhawk reader Mike Bishop said in an email. “They both point to the other as to who to blame ... Can you light a fire under these companies who are acting like children in a sand box war?”

AT&T said it has agreed to compensate News-Press & Gazette for KKFX’s entire day’s schedule rather than the three hours for a typical game, and that it “will also pay any higher retransmission consent rate to which the parties eventually agree.”

Ian Guthrie, manager of distribution for NPG Broadcasting, told Noozhawk the company would not acquiesce to the request for a temporary lifting of the blackout.

“We will not be granting temporary retransmission rights to DirecTV in order for their subscribers to receive the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday,” he said in an email.

“Rather than spend time drafting requests for temporary grants of retransmission rights and issuing press releases, we would hope AT&T and their multibillion $ team of negotiators and public relations executives would focus on renewing a long-term carriage agreement, so their subscribers in our markets can regain access to all of our programming, including our local news, network programming and the football games this weekend.

“Unfortunately, the pace with which DirecTV has negotiated to date is not a cause for optimism as it relates to having the renewal completed in time for DirecTV subscribers to have access to the AFC and NFC championship games or even the Super Bowl ...

“We are ready around the clock to work to get this resolved at market-based terms.”

