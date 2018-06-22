Attempted-Carjacking Suspect Arrested Near Pt. Sal Trailhead

Brandon Jonathan Morales-Gomez , 20, of Santa Maria was being held on $100,000 bail

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly threatening a couple with a machete and attempting to steal their vehicle at the Pt. Sal trailhead, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a man attempting a carjacking at the trailhead on Brown Road southwest of Santa Maria, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“The victims reported a male subject was attempting to break into their vehicle,” Hoover said. “The male subject was reportedly armed with a machete and began demanding the keys to their vehicle while waiving the machete at them.”

Deputies were advised by the victims that the suspect had fled through a creek when he heard patrol vehicle sirens, Hoover said.

“A local resident in the area reported an unknown male subject came onto his property from the open field near the creek bed,” Hoover said. “The unknown male subject reportedly entered the resident’s home.”

Deputies, assisted by the officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Guadalupe and Santa Maria police departments, set up a perimeter around the property, then located the suspect hiding in an old hot tub, Hoover said.

Brandon Jonathan Morales-Gomez , 20, was arrested without incident, Hoover said, adding that the victims were able to identify him as the man who threatened them and attempted to take their vehicle.

“ During a search of the area, deputies located two knives/machetes in the creek bed that were consistent with what was described by the victims,” she added.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted carjacking, robbery, vehicle theft, auto burglary and brandishing a weapon, Hoover said.

His bail was set at $100,000.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.