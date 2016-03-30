Attempted Child Abduction Investigated In Santa Maria

An odd incident involving two women picking up an 11-month-old baby girl out of her cart at a Santa Maria grocery store is being classified as an attempted child abduction.

The child’s aunt told Santa Maria police that two unknown females attempted to abduct the child at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Food Maxx at 1970 N. Broadway.

“She had her niece strapped in a child seat which was placed on top of her shopping cart,” police said.

The woman noticed two females looking around in the same department and when she walked away from the cart toward a fruit display, she heard her niece moaning about 4 feet away, police said.

“She turned around and one of the females was holding onto her niece who was still strapped in the child seat,” police said in a statement.

“The aunt verbally confronted the females and they immediately set her niece down and quickly walked toward the front of the store.”

Both suspects are described as Hispanic women in their early 40s.

The first suspect is 5-foot-3-inches tall, with light complexion and short dark hair. She was wearing a gray hoodie, sweatshirt and spoke English.

The second suspect also is described as the same height, heavy set with a medium complexion, and was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

