Attempted-Murder Suspect Turns Himself In, Arrested in Santa Maria

A 26-year-old man wanted for attempted murder turned himself in Friday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Michael Anthony Abadia of Santa Maria was arrested after he showed up at police headquarters shortly after 6 p.m., Lt. Mark Norling said.

He said Abadia allegedly was involved in an altercation Thursday morning in the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street.

Officers responded to that location at about 11:45 a.m., but the victim already had been taken by private vehicle to Marian Regional Medical Center.

“Abidia was in possession of a knife, and as a result of the fight, the victim sustained multiple stab wounds about the upper torso,” Norling said.

He said the injuries, although significant, were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers served search and arrests warrants Thursday night at a residence in Nipomo, but Abadia was not located at that time.

