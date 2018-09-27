Attempted-Murder Suspect from Santa Maria Arrested in Buellton

A man accused of committing an assault in Santa Maria early Thursday was taken into custody in Buellton hours later, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of an assault victim at an undisclosed Santa Maria residence, said Sgt. Todd Logan.

Upon arrival, police found a woman who had been struck multiple times with a sharp object.

The victim, whose name and age were not released, was treated at Marian Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, Isaac Ramirez, 22, of Santa Maria, and determined he might be in the Buellton area.

Santa Maria police contacted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for help in locating Ramirez, with deputies, a K-9 officer and the county Air Support Unit helicopter assisting in the search.

Santa Maria detectives and officers from the SMPD Special Enforcement Team also responded to the area.

Deputies tracked down Ramirez after a citizen reported a suspicious person, and he was taken into custody without incident, Logan said.

Ramirez was later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

