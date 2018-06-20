Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:03 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

Attendance at Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Tops 37,000

By Kelly Kapaun for the Community Environmental Council | April 30, 2014 | 4:49 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council is reporting that 37,364 people attended its 2014 Earth Day Festival this past Saturday and Sunday in Alameda Park.

Volunteer crowd counters at the festival’s six entry points tracked attendance for both days of the event.

Hosting one of the largest annual environmental gatherings on the West Coast, the CEC reports that:

» 37,364 people attended the Earth Day Festival. There were no arrests or citations.

» 1,020 bikes were valet parked by the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition; an estimated 1,000 more were self-parked.

» 384 people took a ride in an electric vehicle in the event’s Ride & Drive section of the Green Car Show. This included ride and drives in the widely acclaimed Tesla S, Toyota RAV4 EV (the first all-electric SUV on the market), and the Nissan Leaf.

» 91 percent of the waste generated was composted, recycled or otherwise diverted from the landfill. All waste was collected and hand-sorted on site by Green Project Consultants, with assistance from the California Conservation Corps.

» Approximately 250 volunteers assisted with building, running, and tearing down the festival over the course of five days.

With Santa Barbara widely acknowledged as the birthplace of the modern environmental movement, this year’s theme “Local Roots” encouraged meaningful actions to help make a global impact. The festival was organized around the CEC’s five initiatives: Drive Less, Choose Electric, Go Solar, Ditch Plastic, and Eat Local.

At the CEC’s booth, 794 pledges were made that — if fulfilled — would prevent approximately 1,631,130 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions from being emitted in the atmosphere.

On the Main Stage, county Supervisor Salud Carbajal was presented with the CEC’s 2014 Environmental Hero Award by CEC President/CEO Dave Davis.

“CEC is such an important organization in promoting sustainability in our community,” Carbajal said. “It is a special honor for me to receive this award.”

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.

 

