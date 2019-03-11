Attic Fire Damages 4-Car Garage in Orcutt

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze

Firefighters responded Monday to a fire that broke out in a detached garage in Orcutt.

Crews from Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Maria were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. to the blaze on the 3800 block of Angeles Road, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

They discovered fire in the attic of a four-car garage, and went into a “quick attack” mode.

The flames were knocked down in about 15 minutes, Bertucelli said, adding that no one was at home at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the blaze was under investigation.

