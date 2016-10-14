Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:15 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Attic Fire Damages Guest House Behind Residence Near Santa Barbara

Newly installed wood stove may have sparked blaze on 1400 block of North San Marcos Road

Firefighters battled an attic fire that broke out early Friday in a guest house behind a residence on the 1400 block of North San Marcos Road. A newly installed wood stove may have sparked the blaze. Click to view larger
Firefighters battled an attic fire that broke out early Friday in a guest house behind a residence on the 1400 block of North San Marcos Road. A newly installed wood stove may have sparked the blaze. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 14, 2016 | 1:40 p.m.

A fire possibly linked to a wood-burning stove damaged a guest house behind a residence near Santa Barbara early Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at about 2:25 a.m. to the home on the 1400 block of North San Marcos Road, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

They found a fire burning in the attic of a guest house, in the area of a newly installed wood stove, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze, and worked to keep the flames and water damage from spreading, Zaniboni said.

Crews remained on scene for nearly three hours mopping up and making sure the blaze was completely out.

No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced by the fire, Zaniboni said.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

