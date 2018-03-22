Attorney Ambrecht Attends Estate Counsel Meeting

Attorney John W. Ambrecht, an expert in estate planning and estate tax law, recently attended the annual meeting of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC), a nonprofit for the world’s top probate and estate planning attorneys.

The meeting was held this month at the Hyatt Hotel in San Antonio, Texas.

Ambrecht is the founder of Ambrecht & McDermott, a boutique law firm in Montecito. He is one of the only attorneys between Los Angeles and San Francisco who has been accepted to the ACTEC.

ACTEC is a nonprofit association of lawyers and law professors skilled in the preparation of wills and trusts; estate planning; and probate procedure and administration of trusts and estates of decedents, minors and incompetents.

The 2,600-plus members are called fellows. They practice throughout the United States, Canada and other foreign countries.

To qualify for membership, according to ACTEC, a lawyer must have at least 10 years experience in the active practice of probate and trust law or estate planning.

Lawyers and law professors are elected to be fellows based on their outstanding reputation, exceptional skill and substantial contributions to the field by lecturing, writing, teaching and participating in bar activities.

Ambrecht focuses his practice on integrating sophisticated estate and tax planning with family business succession planning, including developing appropriate transitional structures with an emphasis on conflict resolution among generations.

His practice includes sophisticated multi-state domestic trusts and estate planning, national and international asset protection, and tax controversies.



Ambrecht is known for several notable achievements, including co-founding Families & Wealth LLC.

Families & Wealth LLC. is an online national organization that helps families and their advisors work through challenging family issues to create stronger estate, family and business succession plans with successful, tax-saving governance structures.

Ambrecht is a certified specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law, California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization, and co-author of the 2008 book For Love & Money, Protecting Family & Wealth in Estate and Succession Planning, A New Approach Blending Law and Psychology.

— Jennifer Goddard for Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP.



