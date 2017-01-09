Attorney Brittany Hansen Joins Ambrecht & Associates

Ambrecht & Associates is an estate planning and tax specialty law firm with an emphasis on protecting family wealth. Visit Ambrecht & Associates web site at www.taxlawsb.com .

Brittany D. Hansen is the new associate attorney at the Montecito law firm Ambrecht & Associates. She specializes in taxation and estate planning. Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, Hansen interned at the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic at Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y., where she assisted clients with administrative proceedings before the Internal Revenue Service as well as represented clients in judicial proceedings before the United States Tax Court. Hansen holds a Master of Laws degree in estate planning from the University of Miami School of Law. She earned her Juris Doctorate degree from Syracuse University College of Law in May 2015 and graduated from UC Davis with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in June 2011. Hansen is admitted to the California State Bar. Hansen may be reached at 965-1329 or email [email protected]

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >