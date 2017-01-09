Attorney Brittany Hansen Joins Ambrecht & Associates

Brittany D. Hansen is the new associate attorney at the Montecito law firm Ambrecht & Associates. She specializes in taxation and estate planning.
Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, Hansen interned at the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic at Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y., where she assisted clients with administrative proceedings before the Internal Revenue Service as well as represented clients in judicial proceedings before the United States Tax Court.
Hansen holds a Master of Laws degree in estate planning from the University of Miami School of Law. She earned her Juris Doctorate degree from Syracuse University College of Law in May 2015 and graduated from UC Davis with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in June 2011. Hansen is admitted to the California State Bar.
Hansen may be reached at 965-1329 or email [email protected]
Ambrecht & Associates is an estate planning and tax specialty law firm with an emphasis on protecting family wealth. Visit Ambrecht & Associates web site at www.taxlawsb.com.
— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Ambrecht & Associates.