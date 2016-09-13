Attorney Cristi Michelon Vasquez Celebrates 15 Years of Service

Attorney Cristi Michelon Vasquez marks 15 years of providing the Santa Barbara community with legal services, and six years ago she became the principal of her own firm, the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez, which specializes in business matters, real estate, landlord tenant, trust litigation, conservatorships and general civil litigation.



Moving to a new location, within steps to the Santa Barbara Courthouse, coincides with Ms. Vazquez’s professional anniversary.

Now, the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez is located at 132 E. Figueroa St., in downtown Santa Barbara.



In 2001, Ms. Vasquez received her law degree from Santa Barbara College of Law.

She is admitted to practice law in the State of California and before the United States District Court, United States Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Her professional affiliations include serving as former president of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, former vice president of the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Foundation, former affiliate governor to the Board of California Women Lawyers, and former board member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

A committed community volunteer, Ms. Vasquez sat on the board of the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center and is a past president, Women's Economic Ventura and currently sits on the board of Coastal Housing Partnership.



Ms. Vasquez may be reached at [email protected]

To contact the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez, call (805) 882-2226, email [email protected], or visit www.michelonlaw.com.



