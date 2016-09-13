Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:02 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Attorney Cristi Michelon Vasquez Celebrates 15 Years of Service

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez | September 13, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.

Attorney Cristi Michelon Vasquez marks 15 years of providing the Santa Barbara community with legal services, and six years ago she became the principal of her own firm, the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez, which specializes in business matters, real estate, landlord tenant, trust litigation, conservatorships and general civil litigation.
 
Moving to a new location, within steps to the Santa Barbara Courthouse, coincides with Ms. Vazquez’s professional anniversary.

Cristi Michelon Vasquez. Click to view larger
Cristi Michelon Vasquez.

Now, the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez is located at 132 E. Figueroa St., in downtown Santa Barbara. 
 
In 2001, Ms. Vasquez received her law degree from Santa Barbara College of Law.

She is admitted to practice law in the State of California and before the United States District Court, United States Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Her professional affiliations include serving as former president of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, former vice president of the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Foundation, former affiliate governor to the Board of California Women Lawyers, and former board member of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association.

A committed community volunteer, Ms. Vasquez sat on the board of the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center and is a past president, Women's Economic Ventura and currently sits on the board of Coastal Housing Partnership.  
 
Ms. Vasquez may be reached at [email protected]

To contact the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez, call (805) 882-2226, email [email protected], or visit www.michelonlaw.com.  
 
Known for its outstanding client services and straightforward legal approach, the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez focuses on the practice areas of business, real estate, landlord tenant, trust litigation, conservatorships and general civil litigation.

The law firm is located at 132 E. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. The phone number is (805)882-2226 and the website is www.michelonlaw.com

– Jennifer Goddard Combs represents the Law Office of Cristi Michelon Vasquez.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 