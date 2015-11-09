Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Attorney Danielle Everson to Discuss Aging Workforce at Human Resources Association Talk

By Karen Harris for the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association | November 9, 2015 | 7:06 a.m.

Danielle Everson, attorney at clark*everson LLP, will speak to the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015, on the topic of how to work with issues brought by the aging workforce.

As baby boomers start to hit retirement age, more and more are opting to stay in the workplace.

What does this mean to organizations? How can a company use the knowledge and experience brought by the older worker? 

Everson will handle these issues along with practical advice and solutions.  

As always, this topic will be relevant to the employers of the Santa Barbara community. Not knowing how to deal with issues in the workplace appropriately can lead a company into legal pitfalls.

Everson will provide a review of issues surrounding mandatory retirement, early retirement, age discrimination and workplace protections offered to workers.

To register to attend,visit www.sbhra.org

— Karen Harris represents the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 