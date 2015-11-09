Attorney Danielle Everson to Discuss Aging Workforce at Human Resources Association Talk

Advice

Danielle Everson, attorney at clark*everson LLP, will speak to the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015, on the topic of how to work with issues brought by the aging workforce.

As baby boomers start to hit retirement age, more and more are opting to stay in the workplace.

What does this mean to organizations? How can a company use the knowledge and experience brought by the older worker?

Everson will handle these issues along with practical advice and solutions.

As always, this topic will be relevant to the employers of the Santa Barbara community. Not knowing how to deal with issues in the workplace appropriately can lead a company into legal pitfalls.

Everson will provide a review of issues surrounding mandatory retirement, early retirement, age discrimination and workplace protections offered to workers.

To register to attend,visit www.sbhra.org.

— Karen Harris represents the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association.