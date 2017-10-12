Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:31 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Attorney for Orcutt Man Accused of Killing Toddler Seeks Trial Venue Change

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully . | October 12, 2017 | 8:41 p.m.
Sean Michael Kothe Click to view larger
Sean Michael Kothe

The attorney for an Orcutt man accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler has filed a motion seeking a change of venue for the trial.

Defense attorney Steven Andrade filed the change of venue motion, contending it would be impossible for Sean Michael Kothe to receive a fair trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Kothe, 25, was arrested in June 2016 after his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina.

The girl died two days later at a Madera children’s hospital.

Kothe was charged with felony murder and assault on a child causing death,. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child in his care or custody, stemming from incidents occurring on or about May 5, 2016, and June 23, 2016.

After a preliminary hearing in July, Judge Gustavo Lavayen ruled enough evidence exists for Kothe to stand trial on the charges.

This week, Andrade filed the motion seeking to have the proceedings moved to a different county, accusing media coverage of “slandering” Kothe and harming his right to a fair trial.

“A large number of potential jurors in Santa Barbara County have been exposed to information about the case and have formed beliefs about Mr. Kothe’s alleged guilt and his part in the alleged crime,” Andrade said.

News stories have described the case involving the death of Delilah as tragic, heart wrenching and senseless, he said. Comments have expressed prejudice against Kothe, the defense attorney added.

“Delilah has become the sympathetic face of the prosecution,” Andrade wrote. “In comparison, Mr. Kothe has been vilified and disparaged in the media.”

Andrade complained that news stories, referring to witnesses who testified in the preliminary hearing, characterized Kothe as a drug dealer, drug addict and serial abuser.

“They also used direct quotes of witness testimony that may or may not be allowed into the trial, and used testimony and statements about the 18-month-old designed to tug on the heartstrings of their readers, including descriptions about the baby that should not be admissible at trial,” Andrade said. 

The defense attorney included  samples of stories from local print and broadcast outlets to support his motion.

“Given the nature of the above coverage, it would be difficult for any juror to give Mr. Kothe the presumption of innocence required,” Andrade said. 

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has not yet filed a response, but is expected to oppose the request to move the trial to a different county.

Defense attorneys in more high profile cases in Santa Maria have sought a change in venue to no avail in recent years.

The judge Wednesday set a Nov. 1 hearing to consider the change of venue motion. 

The case is set for trial Jan. 16, 2018, with attorneys to return Jan. 10 to confirm they are ready to start.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 