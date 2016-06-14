Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Attorney Gamble Parks Named Newest Board Member of Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts

By Carrie Cooper for the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts | June 14, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.
Gamble Parks Click to view larger
Gamble Parks (Courtesy photo)

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts, which owns and operates the historic Granada Theatre, is pleased to welcome Gamble Parks, an attorney with Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP, to its board of directors.

The mission of the SBCPA is to promote the overall vitality and sustainability of the performing arts in Santa Barbara by providing a state-of-the-art historic venue and offering best-practice-based administrative and marketing support.

Parks is a certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law by the California Board of Legal Specialization.

In addition to the SBCPA, she is a member of the board of directors for Cottage Health System, the Music Academy of the West and Santa Barbara Hospice Foundation as well as a past member of the board of directors for Dawg Adoption & Welfare Group.

In 2012, Parks was named one of the South Coast’s “40 Under 40” business leaders by the Pacific Coast Business Times. 

Parks was born in Charlotte, N.C. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington and Lee University, in Lexington, Va., where she also earned a Juris Doctor degree.

Following law school, Parks clerked for The Honorable Graham C. Mullen, chief U.S. judge for the Western District of North Carolina.

Thereafter, she practiced in Charlotte until moving to California in 2001. Parks is admitted to practice in both California and North Carolina.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 805.899.3000 or [email protected].

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

Carrie Cooper is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

 
