Attorney John Ambrecht to Help Lead Online Probate Certification Course

Beginning this Friday, local attorney John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates and other legal experts from around California will join together to teach an intensive two-day, state-certified online course aimed at qualifying more California estate planning, trust and probate law specialists for certification.

“Protecting clients and their families from taxation and avoiding both probate and legal conflicts at death is far more complex than most people realize,” Ambrecht said. “Simply putting your assets in a trust is not always enough.

"Sadly, the average estate planning lawyer has not been taught all of the varied ways available to them under the law to protect a client from taxes, probate and future legal disputes. Thus, they cannot qualify for and are not authorized by the California State Bar as a 'specialist' by the California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization.

As a board-certified specialist for more than 22 years with an international and national practice, Ambrecht has been asked by the California Continuing Education of the Bar to teach a portion of an intensive review course to prepare lawyers who are trying to qualify as certified specialists in probate, estate planning and trust law. The course will be broadcast “live” online all over California, including Santa Barbara.

Ambrecht’s focus will be on selected tax issues such as IRS audits, appeals, ruling requests, constructions, disclaimers, payment/deferral of taxes, preparation and filing of returns, property tax, reformations, tax opinions, memoranda and advice letters, and the impact of the title of documents on planning and administration.

Ambrecht, co-author of the professionals’ book For Love & Money: Protecting Family & Wealth in Estate & Succession Planning, has also taught federal tax procedure at Golden Gate University in San Francisco and in other legal and tax seminars around California and neighboring states.

The two-day course will be broadcast live from Los Angeles from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Click here for more information.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.