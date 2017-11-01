Attorney John P. Hannon III Joins Ambrecht & McDermott

The Santa Barbara law firm of Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP has announced that attorney John P. Hannon III has joined the firm, bringing his estate planning and trust administration expertise.
Hannon, a Santa Barbara resident, is experienced in estate planning, probate and trust administration. His prior legal experience allowed him to work directly with clients to create estate plans and administer trusts, as well as handle probate and conservatorship matters, the firm reports.
A licensed attorney in California since 2016, Hannon earned his law degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law graduating as salutatorian. He earned a sachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology from UCSB, graduating with high honors.
Hannon serves on the Board of Directors of Because of Hope, an organization that helps empower widows and children in Uganda.
Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP is at 1224 Coast Village Circle, Suite 32. For more information, call Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP, 965-1329 or visit www.taxlawsb.com.
— Jennifer Goddard for Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP.