Attorney John Thyne Threatens Litigation Over Santa Barbara’s SBCAG Appointment

The fight over the city of Santa Barbara’s appointment to an influential regional transportation panel may not be over.

Attorney John Thyne has threatened litigation and separately asked the city to reconsider its decision a week ago to remove Councilman Jason Dominguez and install Mayor Cathy Murillo as a representative to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Thyne, who has not yet identified his client, told Noozhawk, “I’m asking that the actions at the Feb. 6, 2018 meeting be declared invalid and revert back to to the Jan. 9, 2019 appointment of Dominguez.”

Thyne and Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne exchanged some fiery emails over the weekend and on Monday, going back and forth about whether the council’s action was legal.

Calonne said that the council’s procedures “are directory, not mandatory.

The city’s official City Council procedures state: No action of the City Council shall be held invalid due to any failure to observe the provisions of these procedures, nor shall any person have a claim or cause of action against the city or any of its officers or employees as a result of any such failure.”

Thyne has a different perspective.

“I disagree with your assessment of it,” Thyne told Calonne. “I am not alleging that Ms. (Cathy) Murillo and Mr. (Eric) Friedman or Mr. (Randy) Rowse merely ‘failed to observe’ these procedures, I allege, and I believe it to be true and provable, that Mr. Friedman and Ms. Murillo intentionally circumvented the rules after having arranged for a simple majority vote to undo Mr. Dominguez’ appointment to SBCAG.”

The City Council on Jan. 9 appointed Dominguez to serve on SBCAG. Last Tuesday night, the council removed him and installed Murillo instead.

Rowse changed his vote, and instead backed Murillo for the coveted spot on SBCAG.

Friedman and Murillo asked the council reconsider the Jan. 9 vote, and Friedman argued that “the office of mayor is the only one that is directly accountable to all citizens of Santa Barbara.”

He also said that Dominguez should not serve on the panel because his district, Santa Barbara’s Eastside, only makes up about 12 percent of the city’s voters, so 88 percent of the voters would have no direct representation if Dominguez were the representative.

SBCAG is made up of the five members of the county Board of Supervisors and a representative from each city in the county.

There is no law or code that say the city’s representative should be the mayor.

Friedman said that, because of district elections, the city’s representative should be someone elected by everybody.

Friedman, a longtime staffer for former Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, was elected on a Santa Barbara County Democratic Party slate in November alongside Murillo.

Dominguez said he is not Thyne’s client. At last week’s council meeting, he repeatedly told assistant City Attorney Sarah Knecht that reconsiderations of votes should not be allowed for at least 180 days after the original vote.

Knecht said that the vote was not a reconsideration, but a new vote.

“When the rule of law is under attack from the top of our government, we at the local level need to be extra careful to follow the law to the letter with the utmost integrity,” Dominguez told Noozhawk. “I am not Thyne's client and cannot comment on pending litigation."

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.