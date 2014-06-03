Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Attorney Laura Reiland Named Partner at Northrup Schlueter

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Northrup Schlueter | June 3, 2014 | 1:34 p.m.

Laura Reiland, a senior associate at Northrup Schlueter, APLC, has been named a partner in the firm.

 

Laura Reiland
Laura Reiland

Reiland joins founding partners Linda Northrup and David Schlueter in continuing to provide exemplary client services  as a boutique law firm concentrating in the areas of real estate, construction defect, general business litigation and complex civil litigation, arbitration, mediation and appeals.

Reiland looks forward to continuing to serve the firm's clients in the collaborative model of problem solving pioneered by the founding partners and to continuing to offer creative solutions to complex legal matters.

With Reiland’s creativity and passion for the legal profession, she looks forward to promoting the firm's mission of integrity and excellence and to serving clients in both the Westlake Village and Santa Barbara offices. 

Before joining Northrup Schlueter, Reiland represented plaintiffs and defendants in complex litigation matters, including construction defect defense, medical malpractice, personal injury, class action product liability and employment discrimination.

She brings almost 24 years of experience, including experience in trials, binding arbitrations and mediations, to the firm's clients. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UCLA in 1984 and her Juris Doctor degree from Whittier College School of Law in 1989.

A Los Angeles native, Reiland is admitted to the State Bar of California and the U.S. District Court, Central District of California. She is a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the San Fernando Valley Bar Association and the UCLA Alumni Association, and is active in local civic and cultural activities.

The firm is located in both Santa Barbara and Westlake Village. The office in Santa Barbara is located at 1925 State St., Suite 206, and 31365 Oak Crest Drive, Suite 250, in Westlake Village.

For more information, please call 818.707.2600 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Northrup Schlueter.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 