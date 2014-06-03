Santa Barbara Attorney Laura Reiland Named Partner at Northrup Schlueter

Laura Reiland, a senior associate at Northrup Schlueter, APLC, has been named a partner in the firm.

Reiland joins founding partners Linda Northrup and David Schlueter in continuing to provide exemplary client services as a boutique law firm concentrating in the areas of real estate, construction defect, general business litigation and complex civil litigation, arbitration, mediation and appeals.

Reiland looks forward to continuing to serve the firm's clients in the collaborative model of problem solving pioneered by the founding partners and to continuing to offer creative solutions to complex legal matters.

With Reiland’s creativity and passion for the legal profession, she looks forward to promoting the firm's mission of integrity and excellence and to serving clients in both the Westlake Village and Santa Barbara offices.

Before joining Northrup Schlueter, Reiland represented plaintiffs and defendants in complex litigation matters, including construction defect defense, medical malpractice, personal injury, class action product liability and employment discrimination.

She brings almost 24 years of experience, including experience in trials, binding arbitrations and mediations, to the firm's clients. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UCLA in 1984 and her Juris Doctor degree from Whittier College School of Law in 1989.

A Los Angeles native, Reiland is admitted to the State Bar of California and the U.S. District Court, Central District of California. She is a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the San Fernando Valley Bar Association and the UCLA Alumni Association, and is active in local civic and cultural activities.

The firm is located in both Santa Barbara and Westlake Village. The office in Santa Barbara is located at 1925 State St., Suite 206, and 31365 Oak Crest Drive, Suite 250, in Westlake Village.

For more information, please call 818.707.2600 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Northrup Schlueter.