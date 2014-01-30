Attorney Nathan Rogers Opens Practice in Santa Barbara

Nathan Rogers, formerly a partner at Griffith & Thornburgh LLP, has opened his own practice in Santa Barbara, the Law Office of Nathan C. Rogers.

Rogers was admitted to the California bar in 1999 and has practiced in Santa Barbara his entire career.

His practice emphasizes commercial transactions and business litigation.

Rogers earned his law degree from the University of Georgia after completing his undergraduate studies at UC Santa Barbara. He also has a certificate in mediation from the Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law.

He serves as a volunteer settlement master at the Santa Barbara Superior Court and has also taught advanced legal writing at the Santa Barbara College of Law. In addition, he serves on the boards of directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

