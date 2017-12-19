Attorney Nicholas Behrman Joins Business Law Firm

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP (BFAS) of Santa Barbara has announced the addition of new associate, Nicholas A. Behrman, who joins the firm’s business and real estate teams.

Behrman has an extensive understanding of mergers and acquisitions, having worked on, among other things, private equity funds, large-scale property deals, and contracts for hospitality clients, the firm reports.

BFAS partner, Trevor Large, said he is excited about Behrman, noting, he is “bright and intuitive. He understands complex contracts and has been shown to be a skilled negotiator. We look forward to what he brings to firm and how he will assist our clients."

Before joining BFAS, Behrman worked with a boutique mergers-and-acquisitions firm in the Los Angeles area. He worked closely on multiple real estate acquisitions, and gained a deep understanding of private equity funding and corporate finance.

Behrman attended UCLA’s School of Law and earned his bachelor of arts degree from Villanova University. A Santa Barbara native, Behrman said he is thrilled to return to his hometown.

To reach Behrman, email [email protected] or call 966-9071.

— Marjorie Large for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP.