Santa Barbara Attorney-Rancher J.J. Hollister Dies at Age 83

Former Fiesta Presidente was the scion of one of California's oldest ranching families

Santa Barbara attorney, rancher and philanthropist J.J. Hollister III passed away Thursday at the age of 83.
Santa Barbara attorney, rancher and philanthropist J.J. Hollister III passed away Thursday at the age of 83. (Fritz Olenberger file photo)
John James Hollister III — a local attorney, rancher and philanthropist whose family name is intertwined with the history of Santa Barbara County — died Thursday at his Santa Barbara home.

J.J., as he was known, was 83 and had been in hospice care. He was surrounded by family when he passed away.

John Doordan, board president of the Santa Barbara Club, where Hollister was a long-time member, announced his death in an email Friday. Hollister’s paternal grandfather was a founding member of the club, which opened in 1892.

“Our J.J. spent 52 wonderful years bringing enjoyment, camaraderie, laughter and true friendship to our club,”​ Doordan noted.

Hollister, a member of a pioneering California family, was the son of state Sen. John James “Jack” Hollister Jr., and the grandson of J. James “Jim” Hollister, for whom Hollister Ranch in the Point Conception area is named.

Hollister Avenue, which runs through the heart of Goleta, also bears the family name, as does the city of Hollister in San Benito County.

In 1966, Hollister was a co-founder of Hollister & Brace, one of Santa Barbara’s oldest and most prominent law firms.

He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War, and was El Presidente of Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta in 1992.

Hollister’s wife, Barbara Benning Hollister, died in 2013 at age 81.

Hollister and his family owned 782-acre Arroyo Hondo — sometimes called the “Jewel of the Gaviota Coast” — and sold it to The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County in 2001. Today it is protected as the Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

Arrangements were pending Friday at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in Santa Barbara.

