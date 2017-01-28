Attorney Renee M. Fairbanks Opens New Law Office

Santa Barbara attorney Renee M. Fairbanks, a certified family law specialist, has opened a new firm: Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks.

Formerly a principal of Ehlers & Fairbanks, Fairbanks represents clients in divorce, custody, support, and domestic partnerships proceedings on the Central Coast. She also sits on the State Bar of California’s Family Law Executive Committee and focuses on education, which includes self-study and other continuing legal education programs.

Fairbanks is a past board member of Santa Barbara Women Lawyers and served as president of the board of directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Foundation from 2014 through 2015.

Her community volunteer activities include having served as a director for the board of Old Spanish Days, Inc. and supporting various local charities, such as the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara, Animal Shelter Assistance Program, The Fund for Santa Barbara, and the Environmental Defense Center.

Fairbanks can be contacted at 845-1600.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks.